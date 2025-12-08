Dubai, UAE: 7X, the trade, transport, and logistics group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Dubai to strengthen collaboration in employment, academic training, and skills development for students and graduates, thereby empowering young talent and preparing them for the job market. The collaboration comes as part of both parties’ commitment to supporting the Year of Community 2025 objectives by investing in human capital, promoting talent, and actively engaging the private sector in youth empowerment, in line with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy founded on national competencies.

A strategic partnership will be formed under the MoU to create practical pathways that support academic and economic integration, such as access to training and employment programmes, university events, and lectures and workshops that provide students with hands-on training in the modern work environment. The MoU additionally covers support for academic projects that improve students' technical and leadership abilities, as well as joint participation in research and innovation.

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said, “At 7X, supporting and empowering young talent is a strategic priority, as they are the cornerstone of our future and the next generation of innovators and leaders. By working together with the University of Dubai, we aim to build practical bridges between education and the labour market, refine the skills of students, and connect them to transformative career opportunities in the trade, transport, and logistics sectors. This partnership will further strengthen their capacity to compete and contribute significantly to the national development journey.”

Dr. Essa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, said, “Our partnership with 7X is a prime example of how the UAE's business and higher education sectors are effectively integrated. Our goal at the University of Dubai is to equip students with the knowledge and skills required in the modern labour market, and offer them real-world professional experiences that prepare them for the future. This partnership opens up new possibilities for upcoming talents and supports their journey towards innovation and excellence, in accordance with our wise leadership’s vision to build a knowledge-based society and a competitive sustainable economy.”

The MoU is a testament to the shared commitment of both parties to advancing the country's education and research ecosystem. It further underscores their role as strategic partners in preparing the next generation of talents, while aligning with the UAE Government’s vision for youth empowerment and global competitiveness.

