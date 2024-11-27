Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Union Coop’s Chief Community Relations Officer, extended his heartfelt congratulations and wishes to UAE’s wise leadership, as well as its citizens and residents, on the occasion of the 53rd UAE National Day. He also announced that Union Coop will celebrate this national occasion with a special promotional campaign featuring exciting discounts and prizes, starting from November 28, 2024, and until December 8, 2024. The campaign includes significant discounts, valuable prizes, shopping vouchers, and price reductions on essential items to bring joy to consumers from all segments.

Dr. Al Bastaki emphasized that the National Day celebration is a deeply cherished event for everyone, a time to proudly and gratefully reflect on the unification journey led by the founding fathers, which culminated in the creation of a model nation in all fields. Today, the UAE occupies a prominent position both regionally and internationally.

“We are blessed to have visionary leadership dedicated to realizing the visions and values of the founding fathers, driving an unprecedented renaissance and comprehensive national achievements. As part of our tradition, Union Coop joins in the celebrations of the UAE National Day each year to contribute to the well-being of the community and to bring happiness to all its members," he added.

From November 28 to December 8, 2024, Union Coop will offer discounts of up to 60% on 600 essential food and non-food items, including those most commonly consumed.

Additionally, Union Coop has planned activities and prize draws at Union Coop Mirdif Branch from November 29 to December 2, 2024, to mark the UAE National Day. A total of 53 lucky shoppers will have the chance to win an Afdhal card worth AED 200 through a raffle draw. Moreover, Customers spending AED 500 or more at the Union Coop Mirdif branch will also receive a shopping voucher worth AED 53.

Dr. Al Bastaki also pointed out that the National Day discounts contribute to price stability, bringing joy to all consumers while offering them the chance to purchase their essentials at competitive prices. He further noted that the promotional campaign is inclusive, catering to the diverse cultural and demographic makeup of the UAE, with products that meet the needs of all communities.