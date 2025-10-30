Abu Dhabi, UAE: The $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Awards which aims to acknowledge and celebrate innovative, measurable solutions that enhance the physical and mental health of energy workers worldwide, will take the centre stage at ADIPEC 2025, to be held from November 3 to 6 in Abu Dhabi next week.

Reflecting UAE’s continuous efforts to support innovation, wellbeing and ESG excellence, the $1 million Human Energy Awards initiative is closely aligned with the UAE’s National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, which positions the UAE as a global leader in quality of life by fostering healthy lifestyles and promoting mental wellness.

The award will honour one organization in the Energy sector during ADIPEC 2025. Entries were vetted by a distinguished international panel of jury from across the globe.

The awards, initiated by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the Middle East, and Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in MENA, and supported by Prometheus Medical International, the leading UK-based defence medicine training company, are the first of its kind in the sector.

The awards form the centre piece of RPM’s participation at ADIPEC this year, reinforcing its role as the preferred medical partner for the global energy industry and underscoring its commitment to advancing healthcare provision, innovation, and employee wellbeing across the energy value chain.

Additionally, RPM subsidiary Prometheus Medical International also aims to launch a one-of-its-kind elite global medical and security assurance program to VIP travelers during ADIPEC. Prometheus will also showcase its comprehensive Mental Health and Employee Wellbeing Program, a pioneering initiative dedicated to promoting psychological safety, enhancing workforce productivity, and reducing turnover by embedding mental health support.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Our participation at ADIPEC 2025 is a strategic step in our journey to transform health and wellbeing standards across the global Energy sector. The $1 million Human Energy Award is designed to recognise and inspire organizations who think differently about health and wellbeing. As the industry evolves, we are committed to delivering world-class medical services, AI-driven innovations, and mental health programs that empower organizations to protect their most valuable asset – their people.”

During the exhibition, RPM will also showcase state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence solutions designed to enhance occupational health services tailored specifically for the Energy industry. These technologies aim to improve early detection, prevention, and management of health risks in high-demand work environments.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Response Plus Holding PJSC is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with over 350 ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non- healthcare professionals, performed over 10,000 helicopter medical emergency evacuations, and offers reliable medical support for major sporting events in the region and beyond.