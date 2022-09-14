Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 11/11, a new luxury aesthetic clinic has officially opened its doors, pairing the latest technology with unparalleled expertise in a serene space designed to make guests feel at home. The luminous clinic offers a wide range of services from the Kim K approved Morpheus8 and EMsculpt to customized facial treatments tailored to each clients needs.

Often referred to as an angel number, 11/11 represents a powerful opportunity for men and women alike to connect with their inner selves, while being guided to achieve new levels of confidence from within. Designed to soothe the senses, the sunlit clinic features high ceilings, marble flooring, and neutral tones paired with touches of gold and hints of sage green throughout. For the utmost comfort, each treatment room is fitted with a TV and speakers allowing guests to create their own unique atmosphere while at the clinic.

Founded by female wellness entrepreneurs Bodour AlHilali and Nadja Saveska, the newly opened clinic is dedicated to being a guiding light in the world of aesthetics by prioritizing clients' education, wellbeing, and comfort every step of the way. “When we envisioned 11/11, we shared the goal of creating a space that truly puts clients at the heart of everything. At 11/11 our main concern is that of our clients, and we dedicated ourselves to curating a team of doctors that take great pride in the wellbeing of patients, and shared in our vision. With our combined expertise, we feel proud to say we have created a safe space that people can trust, and are dedicated to building long lasting relationships with our clientele, as we each have done with Belle Femme, and Adria Medical Center.”

11/11 plans to pair its team of handpicked specialists with renowned visiting doctors from across the globe to bring the very best to the dynamic city of Dubai. The first of which is Dr.Elina Theos, a Greek dermatologist with over 10 years of experience working with some of the most prestigious clinics across the globe from Miami to Montreal. Specializing in the use of symmetrical ratios and mathematical formulas to enhance natural beauty, her unique approach to aesthetics is viewing it both as an art and a science. “I consider myself a student of beauty, and apply the ancient Greek philosophy Pan Metron Ariston to my work, which translates to everything in moderation. I believe aesthetic medicine should be used to preserve natural beauty, as while age is inevitable, aging is not. I look forward to joining hands with the 11/11 team, and bringing my techniques to Dubai as I wholeheartedly believe this is the future of aesthetics.”

For those looking for a homely space to rejuvenate and refresh from within, the clinic is nestled on Al Wasl Road, and welcomes guests Saturday through Thursday from 10:00am-7:00pm.