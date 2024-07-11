Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – This summer, Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina are turning up the heat with an exclusive and exciting new promotion that is set to ignite the season with flavours and fantastic prizes! Starting 12th July, both destinations will launch the "100 Days of Summer" campaign where every visit to participating outlets promises a chance to win AED 100,000 to spend with Etihad Holidays on flights, hotels, dream vacations and more, (T&Cs apply) while enjoying some of the best dining experiences Abu Dhabi has to offer.

From 12th July to 19th October, every AED 100 spent at participating outlets in both destinations earns you one e-draw entry when you upload your receipts to 100daysofsummer.ae. Picture this: aside from the grand prize of AED 100,000 credit with Etihad Holidays, you’ll get several chances to participate in bonus e-draws throughout the summer, each offering AED 3,000 in Etihad Holidays vouchers. Just imagine the possibilities – your dream destinations are just a winning ticket away! Pick and choose where you aspire to travel whether solo or with family and friends.

Dine, indulge and multiply your chances with every visit where every AED 100 spent earns you another e-draw entry. Experience culinary delights across eight venues at Yas Marina where each visit brings forward a new experience. Enjoy Mediterranean favourites at Ishtar and Mika, the ultimate Spanish flavours at Diablito, step into Italy with Cipriani Yas Island and dance the night away at Iris among other dining venues on the list to enjoy. Over at Yas Bay Waterfront, 21 dining outlets await, such as Asia Asia for unparalleled Asian cuisine, Mexican delights at Barbossa, Middle Eastern options at Bushra by Buddha Bar and the iconic Café del Mar. These are just a few of the incredible dining experiences that await you.

Join us as we kick off the ultimate summer adventure. Mark your calendars, gather your friends and make your way to Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina. Indulge in world-class dining, soak in the vibrant atmosphere and elevate your summer to extraordinary heights. Don't miss out – this is your chance to a summer filled with flavour, fun and fortune!

For more details and to discover which venues are participating, simply inquire at your chosen hotspot or visit 100daysofsummer.ae. Let the countdown to the hottest summer yet begin!

About Yas Bay Waterfront

Overlooking the sparkling blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, Yas Bay Waterfront is the only destination on Yas Island Abu Dhabi where no two visits are alike as guests indulge in day-to-night dining, entertainment, leisure and wellness experiences. The destination’s three-kilometre boardwalk offers unmatched day-to-night experiences, brought to life through an eclectic mix of licensed restaurants, lounges, bars, cafés and wellness and community spaces.

Located on the vibrant Yas Island, the UAE’s leading leisure and entertainment destination that is home to award-winning theme parks and an F1 racetrack, Yas Bay Waterfront is set within walking distance of Etihad Arena – the Middle East’s largest indoor entertainment venue hosting events year-round, and the five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Yas Bay Waterfront offers an unparalleled mix of international and homegrown dining concepts such as Paradiso, Hunter & Barrel, The Trilogy by Buddha-Bar, Asia Asia, Lock, Stock & Barrel, EL&N, CENTRAL and Artmarket. Home to the region's first and only Café del Mar beach club and leisure outlets Warehouse gym and TOPSTRETCHING® fitness studio.

Developed by Miral, creator of immersive destinations and experiences, Yas Bay Waterfront is another testament to its successful track record in developing award-winning attractions and mixed-use projects in Abu Dhabi.

For more information, please visit https://www.yasbay.ae. Stay connected online by following @YasBayUAE and #YasBayWaterfront.

About Yas Marina

Dock. Dine. Discover.

Awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Platinum accreditation from The Yacht Harbour Association, Yas Marina is now formally one of the most remarkable and environmentally-friendly marinas in the world.

Situated on Yas Island, the 227 wet-berth Blue Flag marina comprises an additional 93 dry-berths, with exceptional facilities (including an on-site ADNOC petrol station), amenities and customer service for its Members and visitors alike.

Yas Marina’s on-the-water offering is complimented with 8 world-class licensed restaurants, bars and lounges catering to all taste buds and budgets. Each outlet along the waterside promenade boasts iconic views of the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hotel and Yas Marina Circuit – home to the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the sun sets, the family-friendly destination transforms into a buzzing scene of nightlife and entertainment.

The beloved lifestyle and leisure hub is also home to premier fitness facilities (including four flood-lit Padel courts, a gym and fitness centre); a physiotherapy clinic; water sports and activities including the Yas Marina Sailing and Rowing Centre, charter boat services, wake surfing and tour operators; a musical water fountain and residential and commercial real estate services.

Yas Marina is operated by Yas Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Miral Group.

About Yas Island

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi’s largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel.

With more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another. With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park, Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.

For more information, please visit www.yasisland.com.

