Dubai: Chile is taking part at the ongoing Middle East’s leading annual F&B trade event, Gulfood 2022, with a strong contingent of 22 companies representing a range of food verticals from pulses to agribusiness, with the aim of expanding their export footprints in the Middle East market.

In a statement, senior officials from Chile said, many of the participating companies at Gulfood 2022 during February 13-17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre already have their presence in the regional market through distribution partnerships.

“Chile’s food and agri-business is a diverse sector with multiple product verticals. Companies in these sectors have been successfully exporting to countries across the world capturing significant market share. Our participation at Gulfood is to build our exports further in the Middle East countries,” said Feliper Repetto, Trade Commissioner and Pavilion Director of Chile at Expo 2020 Dubai.

For Chile, the UAE is the eighth export market in the world with a weightage of 22 per cent in the trade basket. The companies from Chile will be participating at the expo represent the South American country’s main agricultural regions - Coquimbo, Valparaíso, Metropolitan, O'Higgins, Araucanía and Los Ríos, the statement said.

“Chile has been able to develop its exports strongly in the last decades and consequently, the products such as dried and dehydrated fruit, among others have been able to garner widespread international recognition, and we are here to leverage this reputation to expand in the Middle East market,” Repetto added.

Exports of the category of Chilean products showcased at Gulfood 2022 have registered a 13 per cent rise in value terms and 5.7 per cent by volume in Jan-December 2021 compared to the previous corresponding period.

Mr. Repetto said Chilean products are known for its high quality, safety and sustainable production processes. “We have also moved from using conventional energy sources in our production processes, and plants at many companies now work on solar energy. Some of the Chilean products also have a reputation as superfoods because of their beneficial health properties,” he concluded.

