Leading Caribbean medical schools, Saba University School of Medicine (“SABA”), St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine (“SMUSOM”) and Medical University of the Americas (“MUA”), further elevate their commitment to growth and expansion through their participation at the recently concluded ICEF Dubai 2022.

ICEF Dubai is the region’s leading student recruitment networking event for international education institutions recruiting students from the Middle East and North Africa. The event was held over four days, from 7 to 10 February 2022, at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – with the first three days being hybrid and the fourth virtual only.

Recognizing the potential that Middle East and North Africa regions represent as an attractive source of students, this year, SABA, SMUSOM and MUA have partnered with ICEF as a gold sponsor for the Dubai event. This is part of the medical schools’ ongoing efforts to expand its network of diverse international student population and generate awareness of the schools’ programs.

Students across the three medical schools are provided with the opportunity to achieve advanced medical and veterinary degrees, while being taught using the same integrated curriculum used in medical schools in the USA and Canada – offering a seamless pathway for students to become physicians and veterinarians in the USA.

Graduates are also eligible for medical residency in the USA - all three institutions have a long history of attaining residencies in many specialties. Furthermore, SABA, SMUSOM and MUA are fully accredited and have received approvals from the key states of New York, California and Florida.

Representing SABA, SMUSOM and MUA at ICEF Dubai 2022, Philippe VanHecke, Director of International Business Development, said: “ICEF Dubai is one of the largest and most comprehensive global networking event for the international education industry. I am delighted to have represented SABA, SMUSOM and MUA at this event as we look to drive our commitment to further growth in the market.

“Over the four days, the event provided an excellent platform to discuss the schools with agents and representatives from all over the world. Additionally, the event and its seminars helped attendees understand the current international higher education landscape, and how to navigate the present challenges successfully.”

ICEF Dubai 2022 was attended by 510 participants. The event also saw the participation of 321 organizations with representatives from over 40 countries.

SABA, SMUSOM and MUA are part of the Global University Systems’ group of private higher education institutions.

About Saba University School of Medicine

Founded in 1992, Saba University School of Medicine offers an excellent medical degree (M.D.) program that is accredited by the Accreditation Organization of the Netherlands and Flanders (“NVAO”), the accrediting body for the Netherlands and Flanders.

Located in the Dutch Caribbean, SABA is also one of the few international medical schools with approvals in the key states of New York, California and Florida. Graduates who successfully complete the requisite licensing examinations are eligible to practice medicine in Canada, Puerto Rico and all 50 U.S. states.

For more information, please visit https://www.saba.edu/.

About St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine

St. Matthew's University School of Medicine offers students a medical education that is completely focused on the success of its students. The result is a proven quality education.

SMUSOM is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM). The United States Department of Education, via the National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA), reviews the standards that countries use to accredit medical schools. The NCFMEA has determined that the accreditation standards used by the ACCM to accredit SMUSOM’s medical program are comparable to those used by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), the accrediting body that accredits M.D.-granting medical programs in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.stmatthews.edu/.

About Medical University of the Americas

Medical University of the Americas was founded over 20 years ago on a philosophy of education that believes students are best taught medicine in small classes, with one-on-one instruction, and with a commitment to providing an education on par with U.S. and Canadian medical schools. Today MUA continues to adhere to those founding principles, and has earned a reputation for academic excellence - and graduate success - that has made it a leader among international medical schools.

MUA students obtain residencies in competitive programmes across the full range of medical specialties in the U.S. and Canada. Many of MUA’s graduates excel in their residencies, becoming Chief Residents, and many pursue Fellowship opportunities following residency. Over the last five years, 88% of graduates seeking residency have secured positions.

For more information, please visit https://www.mua.edu/.

