Boubyan Bank has announced inking a collaboration agreement with Visa to implement Visa Card Enrollment Hub “VCEH” service, which allows the bank’s customers to enroll directly to their favorite subscriptions and retailers from within Boubyan App or Boubyan Bank’s online banking platform without the need to enter their card details.

The agreement was signed by the bank’s CEO - Private, Consumer & Digital Banking, Mr. Abdulla Al-Tuwaijri, and Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Group Country Manager for GCC in the presence of a number of leaders from both entities.

Al-Tuwaijri commented on the agreement by stating: “In Boubyan Bank, we always seek to offer innovative simple solutions that help cement our relationship with customers and provide them with excellent services. This can be done by offering creative and innovative solutions to them. Hence, Boubyan Bank is much focused on this aspect in order to provide outstanding banking and non-banking services to customers. It is safe to say that Boubyan Bank has succeeded in changing the traditional-service idea about the banking sector.”

Al-Tuwaijri went on to add: “Banking services across the wider GCC region are a major driver behind the boom of the banking industry worldwide in terms of the digital products and services being offered to customers. Our aim is to propel Islamic digital banking towards a more innovative future where the priority is customer convenience by providing all services digitally.”

On her part, Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Group Country Manager for GCC, said: “We are delighted to see Boubyan be the first bank in the region to launch Visa Card Enrollment Hub. This is an important achievement in our shared mission to help more consumers in Kuwait access the digital economy. It will also enable businesses in the country to offer the secure and seamless experiences and engagements our Kuwait cardholders increasingly expect and deserve.”

** Substance of the Agreement

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with one of the leading companies worldwide in the field of digital payments, which has been witnessing an accelerated growth over the past years. Boubyan Bank’s management will definitely continue cooperating with many companies that support digital services.” Al-Tuwaijri elaborated on the agreement.

He added: “Boubyan is the first bank in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa to implement Visa Card Enrollment Hub (VCEH). This means that Boubyan is giving its customers the opportunity to have access to superb products and services that makes them on an equal footing with the customers of international banks in advanced economies.”

Al-Tuwaijri pointed out: “VCEH service allows consumers to enroll directly to their favorite subscriptions, and retailers from within their banking App or portal without the need to enter their card details.”

“Boubyan Bank is currently in the leading position in terms of expanding its digital services and making life easier for its customers by employing many digital channels and services that help them in their day-to-day lives. With VCEH, our customers will have a better customer experience when they use their cards.”, he added.

** Simplicity & Ease

Al-Tuwaijri continued: “This partnership complements Boubyan Bank’s accomplishments in the field of digital payments. As we can see, the bank’s outstanding digital services moved Kuwait up to the ranks of the most advanced countries in the field of digital banking services. This was achieved through the bank’s many secure contactless payment services such as UTap, which was first launched in Kuwait by the bank. The services is available in the bank’s App, and enables our customers to make payments or cash withdrawals using their Android-powered smart phones as a part of other services.”

“Contactless payment service using Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung smart watches for Boubyan debit, credit, and prepaid Visa cardholders are part of our NFC-enabled services offered inside and outside Kuwait.”, he added.

Al-Tuwaijri went on to stress: “Our innovation and creativity in our services and products stem from our realistic understanding of our customers’ needs, and our interest in meeting their expectations, namely, to cope with modern-day requirements and the accelerating developments witnessed by the world.”

“The future is full of challenges, however, in Boubyan we are confident that we will be ready for such challenges and that we will overcome them using our creativity, innovation, the ability to serve our customers in the desired manner, and meeting their demands.”, he concluded.

