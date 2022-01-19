12.5% increase in average salary offered on campus compared to last year.

Partnership with over 400 companies across GCC through the Practice School Programme.

Dubai, UAE: Witnessing an unprecedented surge in job offers despite pandemic, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC), one of the premier engineering Institutes in Dubai, has announced a record jump of 17.5% in campus recruitment compared to the previous year. BPDC, also saw an increase in the average salary being offered through on-campus recruitment by 12.5%. Extending job offers to final semester students were top MNCs such as Landmark Group, Noon, PWC, Dabur, Zomato, Aster, Sobha Constructions, Schindler, Dubizzle, ESRI, Tanfeeth - Emirates NBD Group Company, AlShaya Group - Kuwait, Ernst & Young - India , McKenzie - India. With COVID19 driving up business activity in the online space, companies continue to press the pedal on their digital transformation journeys resulting in robust recruitment in IT, Electronics, Ecommerce and Analytics.

BITS Pilani Dubai Campus is the first engineering institute in the UAE to incorporate 7.5 months of internship as part of the curriculum, called the Practice School Programme. Through this mechanism, the institute has established collaborations with over 400 companies who hire students on the campus for internship and eventually absorb them by offering final placements. Almost 30% of BPDC students receive pre-placement offers from the organizations they interned with as a part of the Practice School Programme. This ensures confirmed job placements for candidates even before they graduate. Further, companies avoid the tedious recruitment process as they get to hire trained and proficient individuals that they have already previewed during the internship.

Commenting on the successful placements season, Prof. Srinivasan Madapusi, Director BPDC, said “It was a challenging recruitment year, but our students persevered through hard work, persistence, and diligence, and they also benefited from the valuable relationships we have established with employers through our Practice School Programme. Practice School gives an edge to the students as they get experiential learning in the corporate world beyond classrooms. Employers value our students’ strong skills and experience they have gained through valuable internships. Our students’ hard work in the classrooms, labs and internships, coupled with valuable teamwork and leadership skills acquired through various extra-curricular activities pays off for them with worthwhile careers. The successful placement of this batch of 2021 reinforces the strong return on investment in a BPDC education.”

Practice School division provides students with the option to choose the role and the organization they want to intern with. Companies associated with BPDC include Siemens, Emerson Automation Solutions, ESRI Global Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Arabia, Weidmueller Dubai, Redington, Voltas, TUV Nord, L &T Electrical and Automation and more. All internship postings are formally reviewed and matched with the curriculum’s needs. The companies also offer students a stipend during the internship.

“The Placement cell of BITS Pilani Dubai plays a very important role in shaping the career of every student. We guide them to discover their line of interest through various training sessions and offer them opportunities through campus placement programmes. Most of our students have their career path chartered much before their graduation by gaining the industrial knowledge and experience through internships. We support students to reach greater heights in their professional life”, said Ms. Rouble Dhawan and Mr. Amsal Muneeb from the Placement division, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus.

Being an international branch of the most reputed and accredited Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, India, BITS Pilani Dubai carries a strong legacy,. It is one of the largest institutions exclusively offering engineering programmes in Dubai. Located in the vibrant Dubai International Academic City, it is home to a large number of aspiring engineers from U.A.E., other Gulf Countries, India, the Far East, Africa and other countries around the world.

