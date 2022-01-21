Dammam, Saudi Arabia: AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced its participation at the 2022 iktva Forum & Exhibition at the Dhahran Expo Center, Dammam, from January 24-26, 2022. Alongside its strategic partner Schneider Electric, AVEVA will showcase how advanced technological solutions in the fields of big data, cloud, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) can accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector.

The three-day event will see AVEVA and Schneider Electric engage and connect with stakeholders from Saudi Aramco and other business partners in the Kingdom. AVEVA’s participation will be led by Tobias Scheele, Senior Vice-President of Global Accounts.

“AVEVA has partnered with Saudi Aramco to drive sustainability across the Kingdom and beyond using digital transformation solutions to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Our participation at iktva underscores our commitment to driving decarbonization across Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector, while helping unlock new value, boost business competitiveness and create new job opportunities within the Kingdom and throughout the Middle East,” Tobias Scheele said.

Attendees at the iktva Forum will have a first-hand opportunity to get acquainted with trademark AVEVA solutions. AVEVA Unified Operations Center offers end-to-end operational visibility across facilities within a single window to maintain uptime, mitigate costs, and manage complexity. Digital Twin technology combines asset design and predictive analytics in order to create a fully integrated, real-time data visualization center that reveals functional insights, unlocks efficiencies, and identifies new pathways to optimize performance.

AVEVA will be holding demos of its different products at stand G6 at the 2022 iktva Forum & Exhibition.

