RIYADH, Saudi Arabia : Arby's, one of the leading restaurant brands in the United States specializing in high-quality meat stacks, today announced an exclusive development agreement with Shahia Foods Limited Company for significant expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the first restaurants slated to open in late 2022. This agreement marks the brand's first-ever entry into Saudi Arabia and largest expansion into the Middle East to-date.
Shahia Foods Limited Company is one of the region's premier multi-unit restaurant operators and the master licensee for Dunkin' in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Shahia Foods operates more than 500 Dunkin' locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Germany, with plans for continued development across all markets.
"We are thrilled to expand our strong relationship with Shahia Foods to bring Arby's premium meat stacks to guests across Saudi Arabia," said Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands. "As a fast-growing region with the potential for hundreds of Arby's locations, the Middle East is an important cornerstone in the next chapter of the brand's global expansion. We are confident in Arby's runway for continued growth across the region and beyond."
Arby's Fast Crafted® guest experience combines a unique blend of quick-service with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual. The brand's high-quality meat stacks are specially designed to bring out the best flavors in its meats, with multiple layers of freshly-sliced protein, served warm with melted cheeses, vegetables, sauces and other delicious toppings on toasted buns. Arby's menu offers a wide variety of proteins – from tender roast beef sliced to order, to beef brisket smoked for many hours over wood fire, to slow-roasted chicken – as well as a lineup of signature sides designed to complement your meal.
"Arby's differentiated market positioning and convenient guest experience are a perfect complement to our thriving Dunkin' business," said Saud Abdullah Al Athel, chief executive officer of Shahia Foods Limited Company. "With a wide variety of delicious meat stacks served fresh every day, the brand is uniquely positioned to meet local preferences and will resonate strongly with Saudi guests."
Arby's currently operates more than 3,500 restaurants globally, including more than 150 locations across Canada, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, Japan, and Egypt.
About Arby's
Arby's, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,500 restaurants in eight countries. Arby's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.Arbys.com and www.InspireBrands.com.
About Inspire Brands
Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio nearly 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco, and SONIC Drive-In locations worldwide, including more than 9,200 restaurants outside the United States. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.InspireBrands.com.
