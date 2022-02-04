Stunning overwater location with unique views of Reem Island and Arabian Gulf

Features swimming pools, gym, yoga deck, multipurpose games room and kids play area

Choice of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units for buyers of all nationalities

Show apartment and completed units available for viewing once sales begin on 13 February

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Building on the success of its developments across Abu Dhabi’s prime locations, Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has announced that all 182 apartments at the second tower of its boutique Reflection project are now available for sale. Reflection II is located at the heart of Reem Island, overlooking Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline and mangroves, and with all units ready to move-in during Q2 2022, sales will start from 13 February.

The release of properties at Reflection II follows the successful sale of units at the first apartment building at the development. The second tower is being brought to the market to cater to specific demand from both home buyers and investors for high quality, ready to move in properties.

Customers of all nationalities can choose from studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, all of which are reaching completion and ready for handover. Unit prices at the development, which has 19 floors of residential properties, start at AED 590,300 for studios, AED 885,800 for one-bedroom apartments, AED 1,327,000 for two bedrooms and AED 1,822,000 for three bedrooms.

Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Reflection II is an exciting new proposition within Abu Dhabi’s apartment segment, with the development providing stunning overwater views of Reem Island. With the first building fully operational and occupied, as well as the facilities and amenities in place, this is one of the very few new turnkey solutions in the market today. The added benefit of the project is that it is ready for homeowners or their tenants to occupy homes within the coming months in a prime location in Abu Dhabi. Aldar continues to be well positioned to meet customer demand with a wide range of products at a variety of price points that suit current customer needs, and Reflection II is the latest example.”

The amenity-driven community caters to a balanced lifestyle, with high quality swimming pools, gym, yoga deck, multipurpose games room, and a kids play area all available to residents. The podium level also allows residents to enjoy a communal garden and various outdoor spaces.

Located in Shams, on the eastern side of Reem Island, the development is surrounded by the cultural and financial centres of Saadiyat Island and Al Maryah Island, while only minutes away from downtown Abu Dhabi. It also benefits from a range of retail destinations close by, including Shams Boutik Mall, Reem Mall, and Galleria Mall.

The entire Reflection II development has been designed with sustainability in mind throughout the lifecycle of the project. Environmental considerations were made during the construction process, and the building has been designed to reduce water and electricity demand and facilitate the efficient distribution of resources.

Customers interested in purchasing a home at Reflection II can visit the Aldar’s Sales Centre or attend the public sales event at the Yas Marina Circuit Conference Centre, Yas Island on 13 February. Pre-registration for event attendance is required through the Aldar website and visitors must have a green pass on their Alhosn application.

Interested customers can also contact the Aldar Sales Centre by phone on 800-ALDAR/800-25327 or via email on customermanagement@aldar.com.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022