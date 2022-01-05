Manama, Bahrain : Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest smelter ex-China, sets a breaking operational record of 1,561,222 metric tonnes in 2021 as it completes its golden jubilee of operations. In addition, Alba hits an outstanding Safety milestone by closing 2021 with more than 20 million safe-working hours without LTI – a first in the Company’s 50 years of commercial operations.

Commenting on these achievements, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali said:

“Despite all odds, we closed 2021 with an exceptional performance by hitting new highs in our production - 1,561,222 metric tonnes and besting 2020 production record of 1,548, 500 metric tonnes. What makes this milestone even more important for us is that we have nailed it without any single Lost Time Injury (LTI).

I take the opportunity to thank our employees and contractors’ personnel for raising the bar and taking Alba to new heights thanks to their dedication and commitment.”

A brief ceremony, attended by Alba’s Executive Management and employees, was held on Wednesday 05 January 2022 to commemorate the Company’s all-time production record.

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) will release its Q4 2021 and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday 10 February 2022.

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

Over the last five decades, Alba has been a major contributor to the social, industrial, and economic development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Company is at the heart of a thriving Bahrain’s aluminium sector, which accounts for approximately 12% of the country's GDP. Renowned for being an employer of choice, Alba is a model in Employee Training and Development and employs over 3,100 people across its operations (2021), of which 84% are Bahraini nationals. It is noteworthy that in 2021, Alba achieved more than 581,000 training- hours despite the challenges of COVID-19.

Alba is recognised as one of the top industrial companies in the world with high standards in Environment practices, Social contribution and Corporate Governance. Over 50 years, the Company has invested into projects that had a positive impact on the society in which it operates. More recently, Alba’s US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, the upcoming 5-plus MW Solar Farm Project and strategic role in the future Aluminium Downstream Park are a testimony of Alba’s Sustainability Roadmap that will meet the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 as well as the Net Zero Carbon targets led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in COP26 summit. In addition, globally-recognised certifications such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, IATF 16949:2016 and ASI Performance Standard Certification and Ecovadis attests to Alba’s actions to produce aluminium responsibly and sustainably.

Alba has also been recognised internationally for its strong values and operating excellence, with the most recent ones being top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest; Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas; and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

For more information on Alba, please visit www.albasmelter.com

Alba External Grievance Mechanism

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism receives and facilitates the resolution of any affected communities’ concerns and grievances about Alba’s Environment and Social (E&S) performance. External grievances about Alba’s E&S performance can be logged via the Alba Integrity Line - an independently operated confidential reporting hotline in multiple languages - via a toll-free phone system or via the intranet 24 hours a day.

Alba Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Alba’s response strategy to COVID-19 was initiated back to January 2020 in line with the guidelines of Bahrain National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company was able to maintain safe operations throughout 2021 thanks to its nimble workforce – employees and contractors’ personnel.

