The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.CA/) today announced final momentum for the 6th Canada-Africa Business Conference (https://apo-opa.co/4xHpTJ5), taking place June 24-25, 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, headline sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc.

The flagship program will convene senior business leaders, investors, policymakers and institutional partners from Canada, Nigeria and across the African continent for two days of high-level networking, sector-focused discussion and practical engagement designed to accelerate trade, investment and commercial partnerships.

Hosted in the dynamic megacity of Lagos, a key gateway for global growth, the 6th edition places Nigeria’s private sector leadership and continental reach at the centre of Canada-Africa engagement. The program will highlight opportunities across financial services, infrastructure, energy, mining, agriculture, clean technologies and other high-growth sectors.

“Zenith Bank Plc is honoured to serve as headline sponsor to this distinguished gathering in Lagos, our home city and one of Africa’s most important commercial centres. The Conference reflects the growing importance of financial linkages between Africa and Canada, and we look forward to working with partners to advance trade, investment and shared prosperity.”

— Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank Plc

Zenith Bank’s headline sponsorship reflects the central role of financial institutions in enabling market entry, cross-border trade, investment flows and project delivery. The bank brings deep local market knowledge, robust trade finance and treasury solutions, corporate and investment banking expertise, and digital platforms built to global standards.

“Building on over three decades of convening excellence, the Chamber is pleased to bring Canadian and African decision-makers together in Lagos at a time of exceptional opportunity. Thanks to Zenith Bank’s leadership, this conference is positioned to convert goodwill into relationships, and relationships into practical commercial outcomes.”

— Garreth Bloor, President, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

The conference is also supported by a growing roster of partners and sponsors, including Elephant Trade-Services DRC as Headline Chamber Sponsor, GardaWorld Security as Gold Conference Sponsor, and Silver Conference Sponsors Banwo&Ighodalo, Baywood Group, CBI News, Dentons, Eko Hotels&Suites, and Voranex Africa. The Government of Canada is recognized as Chamber Partner, with Abide Consulting serving as Conference Partner.

The two-day program includes keynote addresses, interactive panels, executive networking and business-to-business engagement, with a focus on practical outcomes for Canadian and African companies seeking growth, market access and long-term partnership. Delegates will participate in keynote addresses, executive panels, business-to-business engagement and Day 2 program focuses on deepening relationships between members and sponsors, with a Site Visit to GardaWorld Security, showcasing significant investment in action, as well as a closing VIP Reception.

About The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business:

With more than 30 years of history, The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening trade and investment between Canada and African markets. Through flagship conferences, targeted missions, and year-round engagement, the Chamber connects decision-makers and advances sustainable, private-sector-led development.

About Zenith Bank Plc:

Zenith Bank Plc is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with an international footprint spanning Africa and Europe. The bank offers local market knowledge, trade finance and treasury solutions, corporate and investment banking expertise, and digital platforms built to global standards.