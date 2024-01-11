Yellow Card (https://YellowCard.io/), the largest and only licensed Stablecoin on/off ramp on the African continent, and Coinbase, the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, have partnered to expand and simplify access to USDC and digital assets in Africa.

Coinbase has integrated the new Yellow Card Widget, giving Coinbase Wallet customers access to Yellow Card’s extensive network of payment methods across 20 African countries in a partnership that will transform the accessibility and convenience of digital assets throughout Africa.

The Yellow Card Widget enhances Yellow Card’s existing Payments API, which already helps businesses provide their African customers with local currency transaction options. With the addition of the Widget, businesses—such as Coinbase—can now offer a better experience for customers dealing with digital assets.

With the integration of the Yellow Card Widget, Coinbase Wallet customers in Africa will benefit from:

Convenient and Affordable Payment Methods: The integration will offer customers a range of convenient and cost-effective payment methods, including local bank transfers and mobile money, in their local currency.

Safe and Secure Transactions: The partnership ensures a secure environment for buying and selling virtual assets, enhancing trust and confidence among customers.

Enhanced Customer Experience: Yellow Card's customers can expect an improved and streamlined experience, making digital asset transactions more user-friendly and efficient.

Quick and Easy KYC Process: The Know Your Customer (KYC) process will be expedited by Yellow Card’s expertise in onboarding customers across Africa, providing a swift and hassle-free onboarding experience for everyone.

Low Fees and Competitive Rates: Coinbase customers in Africa will enjoy the benefit of minimal transaction fees and favourable exchange rates when converting from their local currency into USDC and vice versa.

Additionally, as part of this groundbreaking partnership, Yellow Card customers will be able to transfer and receive USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, using Coinbase's Base chain. This Layer 2 solution offers faster transaction speeds and cheaper fees compared to the ERC-20 network.

Chris Maurice, co-founder and CEO of Yellow Card, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Coinbase to bring the transformative power of Stablecoins to more people across Africa. Together, by combining Yellow Card’s regional expertise with Coinbase’s global brand and infrastructure, we will empower the next one billion people across Africa to participate in the future of finance.”

About Yellow Card:

Yellow Card is a pan-African Fintech company operating across 20 countries. We are the largest and only licensed Stablecoin on/off ramp on the African continent. We provide people and businesses of all sizes with secure and cost-effective methods to buy and sell USDC, USDT, and PYUSD via their local currency directly and through our Payments API.

Yellow Card has facilitated over $2B USD in transactions across Africa and raised over $50M USD from leading global investors, including Polychain Capital, Valar Ventures, Third Prime Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, and Block (Square / Cash App).