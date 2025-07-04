Amidst the ongoing cholera outbreak in South Sudan, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed gratitude for the critical support provided by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office (FCDO) and WHO’s Standby Partners (SBPs). Their timely and coordinated assistance has significantly enhanced WHO’s capacity to support the government of South Sudan’s efforts to contain the outbreak.

South Sudan declared a cholera outbreak in October 2024, since then, the Ministry of Health with support from World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, has mounted a comprehensive response, designating the outbreak as a highest-priority emergency. This designation has enabled deployment of rapid response teams, prepositioning medical supplies and coordination efforts across all levels to protect communities and safe lives. This is the longest cholera outbreak in the country’s history since independence in September 2011.

With funding from the UK FCDO, five technical experts were deployed between January and February 2025 through WHO’s Standby Partners, - CANADEM, RedR Australia and UK-Med for six months. This multidisciplinary surge team brought together expertise across key response pillars: case management, epidemiology, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health logistics, and coordination. This coordinated deployment formed a dedicated surge team, enabling WHO to support the government of South Sudan respond swiftly and comprehensively across all key pillars of the cholera response.

The deployment of these five technical experts played a pivotal role in strengthening the response. Each position was strategically selected to enhance the speed, reach, and effectiveness of WHO’s operations. This integrated, multi-disciplinary deployment model serves as a best-practice example of how surge capacity can be optimized to deliver high-impact results during public health emergencies.

Together, this team bolstered WHO’s operational capacity, accelerated outbreak containment, and supported broader emergency health systems in South Sudan. Their unified presence and complementary expertise underscore the strategic value of well-coordinated international surge deployments in complex public health emergencies. All efforts were carried out in close coordination with national counterparts and in direct support of the Government of South Sudan’s leadership in managing the outbreak.

“This team, supported by FCDO, came at a very critical time and has provided a significant boost to our response efforts to contain the cholera outbreak,” said Dr Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan, “WHO South Sudan expresses its sincere gratitude to the UK FCDO and our Standby Partners for making this level of response possible. Their extraordinary commitment has directly contributed to saving lives and strengthening resilience in some of the country’s most vulnerable communities.”

• Mr. Mukasa Kabiri, Cholera Response Coordination Officer, led the successful rollout of oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns, ensuring timely and targeted vaccination coverage where in high- risk areas.

• Dr. Brendan Patrick Dineen, Epidemiologist, supported the strengthening of real-time surveillance and outbreak mapping, enabling evidence-based decision making in the Upper Nile State and other hard-to-reach areas.

• Dr. Fuad Said Abdulrahman, Case Management Specialist, provided clinical guidance and training for frontline health workers, improving treatment outcomes and response readiness in affected facilities.

• Mr. Tai Ring Teh, WASH Officer, supported water quality assessments and hygiene practices at cholera treatment centers in affected communities.

• Mr. Navjuvon Mazabshoev, Health Logistics Officer, supported logistics operations including the establishing a new treatment center in Tharqueng and improved supply chain management at Juba Teaching Hospital