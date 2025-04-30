As part of the 11th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11), UN Women, in partnership with the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda, hosted a High-Level Women Leaders’ Strategic Forum. The gathering brought together influential women leaders from across East and Southern Africa to explore opportunities that can accelerate gender equality and women’s empowerment in the region. The session created a powerful platform to spotlight the pivotal role of women’s leadership in advancing Africa’s development agenda.

What came out strongly throughout the discussions, was that women’s leadership is essential for driving gender-responsive and inclusive implementation of development priorities at local, national, regional, and continental levels. Aligning with both SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and Agenda 2063, the forum projected the need for more women in decision-making roles to transform governance and development outcomes across the continent.

The forum facilitated dynamic networking and peer-learning opportunities. Women leaders exchanged experiences, shared lessons, and built strategic alliances to advance gender equality agendas in their respective countries and sectors.

UN Women showcased several impactful programs that demonstrate the power of innovation in empowering women economically. One outstanding conversation was on Climate Smart Agriculture initiatives that build resilience while increasing women's participation in agribusiness. The Market Garden App, a tech-based tool that connects women farmers to market opportunities and resources. These solutions exemplify how innovation and investment can unlock women’s potential as key contributors to economic growth and climate resilience. Dr. Julian Adyeri Omalla spoke on the impact of working with grassroot women and their contributions to economic growth and full life transformation as they support their families and their communities. One of the successful programmes is the Adyeri Model, which has empowered over 50,000 women by promoting inclusive value chains and gender-smart investments. These initiatives demonstrate the tangible benefits of investing in women and show what is possible when gender is placed at the center of development efforts.

There was a call for bold action in five key areas:

Advancing economic justice for women and closing gender gaps in income and opportunity.

Transforming the care economy by recognizing, redistributing, and investing in unpaid care work.

Expanding decent work opportunities and improving labor protections for women.

Bridging the gender digital divide to ensure equitable access to technology and digital skills.

Strengthening women’s leadership and governance across all levels of society.

A major highlight of the forum was the introduction of the Kampala Compact, a bold and transformative framework designed to guide concrete commitments and actions for:

Women’s economic empowerment

Inclusive governance

Sustainable, gender-responsive development

The Compact is expected to serve as a key reference point for leaders and policymakers to track progress and reinforce accountability on gender equality commitments.

Rising to the occasion by taking charge: Financing, Policy Reform, and Strategic Partnerships

The forum concluded with strong calls to:

Mainstream gender into national and regional policies and budgets

Tackle barriers such as limited access to finance and resources for women entrepreneurs

Foster inclusive and innovative partnerships across sectors

The Ambassador of the Netherlands addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of allies in achieving gender equality and citing the upcoming Beijing+30 milestone as a critical moment for reflection, recommitment, and renewed action.

Looking ahead, there are strong outcomes from the numerous collaborations that brought together the key stakeholders to the forum. The session served as a powerful reminder that Africa’s sustainable future depends on the full participation and leadership of women. By investing in women, reforming systems, and working in solidarity, the region can move closer to a just, inclusive, and gender-equal society.