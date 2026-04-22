The U.S.–Iran conflict has triggered a sharp tightening of global oil markets, with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz constraining flows and pushing prices upward. As supply uncertainty deepens, buyers are scrambling to secure alternative barrels, elevating the strategic value of producers outside the Middle East. In theory, this creates a near-perfect opening for Venezuela - home to the world’s largest proven oil reserves - to reassert itself in global markets. But the timing raises a more complex question: is Venezuela’s recovery genuinely aligned with this geopolitical window, or is the overlap more coincidental than transformational?

The African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 Conference and Exhibition - taking place October 12–16 in Cape Town - will interrogate precisely this dynamic during a roundtable session focused on Africa and Venezuela. With discussions centered on geopolitical risk, supply diversification and the emergence of alternative producers - both across Africa and South America - the event provides a timely platform to assess whether Venezuela’s resurgence is durable or simply opportunistic.

Global Supply Shocks Send Buyers Scrambling

The ongoing Middle East conflict has sent global oil and gas markets into a state of volatility, with disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz - responsible for 20% of global oil trade - placing up to 15 million barrels per day (bpd) at risk. The conflict has also sent oil prices skyrocketing by 60% in March to $120 per barrel, partially pulling back to around $92-$95 per barrel in April. At first glance, this creates incentives for non-Gulf producers to increase exports, as import-heavy economies in Asia and Europe seek alternative barrels.

In theory, Venezuela - with over 300 billion barrels of proven oil reserves - could benefit from this windfall, but years of U.S. sanctions and underinvestment have seen production fall from a peak of three million bpd in 1998 to 900,000 bpd in 2025. Recent policy shifts - including U.S. licensing measures allowing select foreign companies to operate Venezuelan assets - could turn this trend around, but unlikely in the immediate-term.

As such, the timing of the Gulf conflict creates a form of mismatch for Venezuela. The country’s oil recovery is gradual, while the market opportunity is episodic. Buyers are not committing to long-term shifts in supply chains; they are managing short-term risk through flexible procurement. The result is a fragmented market response rather than a decisive reallocation of global trade flows. Therefore, if disruptions ease or stabilize before Venezuela significantly scales production, the window may narrow before it is fully captured.

Venezuela’s Oil Recovery Gains Ground - But Structural Constraints Persist

Following years of sanctions, Venezuela’s oil recovery seems to be moving in the right direction. The U.S. issued General License 46A in early 2026, authorizing U.S. entities to engage in transactions necessary to the lifting, exportation, re-exportation, sale, re-sale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery or transportation of Venezuelan-origin oil. In April 2026, the U.S. went a step further, easing sanctions imposed on Venezuela’s central bank. Market activity is also increasing. Chevron signed a deal with Venezuela’s PDVSA to trade its offshore gas holdings for a larger footprint in the Orinoco Belt.

With the emergence of the Gulf conflict, elevated oil prices and supply insecurity are increasing Venezuela’s geopolitical value, particularly for U.S. Gulf Coast and European refiners configured for heavy crude. This comes as Venezuelan exports to the U.S. are once again gaining traction. Recent shipping data shows Venezuelan crude exports surpassing one million bpd in March 2026 - the first time since September 2025 - backed by increased sales to India and Caribbean states. In February, shipments to the U.S. rose 32%, with PDVSA signing supply contracts with the U.S. in March 2026.

These moves demonstrate a shift toward global energy and financial market re-entry, marking a step in Venezuela’s oil recovery. Yet even with improved market access, scaling output is neither immediate nor straightforward.

“Geopolitical disruption can create opportunity, but it doesn’t fix fundamentals. Venezuela has the resources and the market interest, but converting that into sustained growth requires stability, policy clarity and execution. Without that, the upside remains constrained,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Ultimately, the key issue is not whether Venezuela benefits from higher prices - it will. The more important question is whether this moment translates into structural repositioning or remains another cyclical upswing driven by external shocks.