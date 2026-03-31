Mining Review Africa has released Issue 2 of its digimag, focusing on the role of mining in the green energy transition and the growing importance of sustainable mining practices across the continent.

As demand for minerals increases to support the global energy transition, the mining industry is under increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions while contributing to socio economic development in host countries. This issue explores the companies, technologies and initiatives working to build a more sustainable mining future, while also highlighting key project developments across West Africa and the ongoing challenge of powering mines across the continent.

The latest issue includes a range of features and industry insights, including a cover story on Sulzer and its work in managing operational risk across complex mining sites. The issue also puts the spotlight on the Africa Gold Council and its role in supporting the development of the continent’s gold sector.

Project development remains a key theme, with a feature on the Assafou project and its role as a principal driver of organic growth for Endeavour Mining. Energy infrastructure is also in focus in the “Powering the Pit” feature, which examines why transmission remains one of Africa’s biggest mining bottlenecks.

In South Africa, the issue highlights the work of the Council for Geoscience in advancing critical minerals exploration, while SLR Consulting discusses how responsible mining initiatives are helping to empower artisanal and small scale miners across Africa.

Readers can download the free digimag here: https://apo-opa.co/3NRckVm

To stay up to date with the latest mining news, projects and industry insights, readers are also encouraged to join the Mining Review Africa community and sign up for news and views: https://www.MiningReview.com/