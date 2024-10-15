The Impact Investors Foundation (https://apo-opa.co/3Y8cNU1), Nigeria (IIF) and Impact Investing Ghana (http://apo-opa.co/4051jU1) (IIGh) announce the return of the second edition of the West Africa Deal Summit 2024 (www.WestAfricaDealSummit.org) scheduled for 12th and 13th November 2024, at the Civic Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. The two-day summit is hosted alongside Impact Investing Taskforces in Senegal, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire, under the theme "Actions to Deepen Catalytic Capital in West Africa," focusing on reviewing progress and commitments made towards deploying catalytic capital to grow SMEs across Africa. This follows the launch of the Catalytic Capital Africa (2CAfrica) (http://apo-opa.co/407gSuA) campaign at the inaugural summit last year.

The summit, organised in partnership with LEAP Africa, SIPA, Ford Foundation, The RISA Fund of the United Kingdom International Development, British International Investment, Sterling One Foundation, alongside other key partners, will bring together a diverse audience to develop action-oriented strategies aimed at accelerating the deployment of catalytic capital. This esteemed assembly includes leaders, impact investors, fund managers, development finance institutions, philanthropic organisations, government representatives, local and international NGOs, and social enterprises.

The inaugural summit welcomed over 300 delegates and received commitments from catalytic capital providers to bridge the $331 billion SME financing gap. These efforts are crucial for building local financing ecosystems and increasing financing for SMEs in the sub-region.

Etemore Glover, the CEO of Impact Investors Foundation, Nigeria, said, “Hosting the second edition of the West Africa Deal Summit underscores our strategic role in catalysing cross sub-regional investments. Our commitment to supporting the fundraising needs of innovative enterprises in West Africa aligns seamlessly with the summit's focus on driving actions for mobilising catalytic capital. The dedication of Nigeria to economic diversification, thriving business environment, trade and investment makes it the perfect destination for inspiring discussion and connections that will lead to meaningful partnerships.”

Amma Lartey, CEO, Impact Investing Ghana, added, “We are not only addressing the financing needs of SMEs but also laying the groundwork for a resilient and inclusive economic future at this year's summit. Together with our partners, we are poised to create actionable strategies that will transform the landscape of impact investing in West Africa."

Yacouba Ouedraogo, Member of Impact Investing Taskforce in Burkina Faso, said, “Building on the success of our inaugural summit, WADS 2024 takes on an expanded agenda, uniting West Africa’s leading impact investors, regulators and industry stakeholders to improve our capacity to unlock more catalytic capital investment for long-term sustainable and inclusive growth."

Bowel Diop, Member of Impact Investing Taskforce in Senegal, said, “We need to go beyond conversations to address the barriers that limit the flow of catalytic capital to West Africa. We need more connections, networking, collaboration and collective action to address the challenges we face in mobilising finance."

Expanding upon the accomplishments of last year’s gathering, the two-day hybrid summit will feature panel sessions and expert presentations on key themes such as Financing Africa's Future, Impact Measurement and Management, Mainstreaming Impact Investing Policies, Green financing, ESG and Impact Investing integrations. There will also be an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and enterprises at the deal rooms, Impact Fund showcase; celebrate impact heroes at the 6th Annual Award for Impact Investing and an opportunity to undertake a Study Tour to Ghana to understand Ghanaian investment landscape.

About the Impact Investors Foundation:

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) engages and collaborates with key stakeholders, active in the impact investing space, to unlock private capital for social investments in Nigeria. IIF’s overarching goal is to promote the growth and excellence of impact investing in Nigeria. In the last 5 years, IIF has been playing a leading role in the impact investing ecosystem in Nigeria by convening stakeholders in government, private and social sectors to advance its growth. In furtherance of its effort to accelerate the market potential, the IIF established the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII), . The role of the NABII is to design and implement national strategies, regulations and policies that address the barriers inhibiting the growth of impact investing while unlocking opportunities for more impactful investments. Visit www.ImpactInvestorsFoundation.org to learn more.

About Impact Investing Ghana:

Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) is the Ghana National Partner for GSG Impact. We are an independent private-sector-led initiative promoting sustainable development and advancing the development of the impact investment ecosystem in Ghana. IIGh is Ghana’s representative to the Global Steering Group (GSG) for Impact Investing and a member of the Africa Impact Investing Group. IIGh is supporting the growth of impact ventures and catalyzing $ 1 billion in impact funds for investment in Ghana and the West African sub-region. Find more here www.ImpactInvestinggh.org.