Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ (www.FIFA.com) Brand to be launched in Los Angeles, USA, on 17 May 2023; #WeAre26 campaign launched, revealing the faces and places of the 16 Host Cities and inviting fans to get involved; 16 bespoke Host City brands developed by FIFA in an unprecedented initiative to unite fans across the continent.

On Wednesday, 17 May 2023, the Official Brand of the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup™ will be unveiled to fans around the world, with FIFA and host countries Canada, Mexico and the USA celebrating a major milestone on the road to the biggest sporting event ever.​ The unveiling will take place at 19:30 local time (04:30 CEST on 18 May) in Los Angeles, USA, one of the tournament’s 16 Host Cities, at a star-studded show with special guest performances live-streamed to the whole world on FIFA+ (https://apo-opa.info/3BkOp6O).

Projections, events and digital amplifications across the other Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA will also take place on 17 May, giving fans another opportunity to get involved in the Official Brand launch and start counting down the days until kick-off.

Anticipation has already started building as FIFA, the 2026 host countries and the event’s commercial partners launched #WeAre26, a campaign that will empower people, places and communities to play an integral role in introducing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Brand. The campaign will capture portraits of faces and places that tell their own unique FIFA World Cup stories, featuring individuals and experiences that await fans in 2026 and inviting everyone to be a part of #WeAre26.​

“The Official Brand introduces fans to the tournament’s new emblem, typeface and striking colour palette, three exciting elements that will bring this tournament to life in the coming months and years. But it also goes beyond that, as we open countless opportunities to local communities and our partners to integrate their own story. A local football fan, a global superstar or a famous location, the brand will spotlight distinctive aspects and highlight the inclusive and diverse aspect of the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams,” said FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, Romy Gai.

The Official Brand will be accompanied by 16 bespoke Host City brands developed by FIFA in an unprecedented initiative to integrate local fans and cultures across Canada, Mexico and the USA. Each Host City brand embodies its own world‑renowned culture and heritage, in which millions of international fans will immerse themselves when kick-off comes in 2026. ​The public in all 16 Host Cities will be treated to a range of activations on 18 May, when the artworks will be presented by the hosts themselves. Everyone taking part is encouraged to use the hashtags #FIFAWorldCup and #WeAre26 and join the celebration.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest single-sport event ever. Three host countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches will unite an entire continent and showcase a momentous new tournament to ensure the ultimate football show.​ The much-loved four-team group stage phase remains ahead of an expanded knockout phase that will see the 32 world’s best teams fight it out for the game’s ultimate prize.

With more countries, cities, teams and matches, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the most inclusive and diverse sporting event ever, uniting the entire world on a vast stage and engaging millions of fans across 16 stadiums and billions worldwide.​

Fans and members of the media worldwide are invited to tune in to the event via FIFA+ (https://apo-opa.info/3BkOp6O).

