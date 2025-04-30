Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Vice President of the Republic of Benin, Mariam Chabi Talata, met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Benin, Hamad bin Dhaen Al Kuwari.

Throughout the meeting, they discussed the collaborative relationship between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.