s we celebrate 75 years of the Open Doors® 2024 Report on International Educational Exchange, we are pleased to announce that this year marks a record high of Ugandans studying in the United States, with a 19.8% increase from 1,088 in the academic year of 2022/2023 to 1,303 students during the academic year of 2023/2024. Uganda is now among the emerging top senders of international students to the United States from Sub-Saharan.

The Open Doors® 2024 Report announced that the total number of international students at U.S. colleges and universities reached an all-time high of more than 1.1 million (1,126,690) international students in 2023/2024, a 7% increase from the previous academic year. The record high coincides with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Open Doors Report, which today is the leading annual benchmark for international educational exchange in the United States. Open Doors is published by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and the Institute of International Education (IIE).

The U.S. Mission in Uganda, through its EducationUSA team based at American Center Kampala, remains dedicated to supporting Uganda’s bright minds and ensuring that the United States continues to be a premier destination for global education. Interested students can reach out to Kampala@EducationUSA.org for more information.