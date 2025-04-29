The U.S. government through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), announces nearly $1 million in assistance to strengthen surveillance and control of the spread of mpox in Tanzania. These funds will support the Ministries of Health for both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar in their surveillance, detection and infection control efforts.

This funding, provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will focus on the following critical areas:

Strengthening surveillance to detect emerging infection clusters

Expanding infection prevention and control measures in healthcare facilities

Enhancing capacity at points of entry to prevent the spread of mpox

Supplying essential laboratory materials

Supporting Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) to improve data analysis and communication, including preparing comprehensive situation reports (SitReps) that provide demographic insights and regional case data

Boosting public communication and awareness initiatives

“Through these investments, the U.S. Government reaffirms its ongoing commitment to work alongside the Government of Tanzania to strengthen Tanzania’s resilience against disease outbreaks,” said Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Andrew Lentz, “The U.S. Government is proud to contribute its technical expertise, investments, and on-the-ground support to protect the health and safety of the American and Tanzanian people.”

Mpox causes symptoms such as a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. While most individuals recover without complications, some may experience severe illness.

The United States is proud to collaborate with the Government of Tanzania to enhance Tanzania’s response efforts and safeguard the health and well-being of Tanzanians and Americans in the global fight against mpox. By supporting global health initiatives, we are making the United States safer and stronger in the face of emerging health threats.