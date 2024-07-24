In response to a flood alert for the Upper Nile region, including the five counties of Jonglei State, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Jonglei Government met with the Duk County community to raise public awareness and to discuss how to minimize the risk of flash floods this year.

“We urge the government and humanitarian partners to provide aid in addressing the social challenges arising from the consequences of climate changes,” explained Paramount Chief Deng Mabur.

Community members, along with local authorities, youths, and women's representatives, passionately voiced their concerns to a delegation headed by Geetha Pious, Head of the peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Bor.

With large parts of Duk County facing the imminent threat of inundation, priorities include safeguarding the airstrip, constructing dykes, and prepositioning vital supplies such as light shelter construction materials. Providing medication for malaria and snake bites, they have decided, will also be important.

“The huge task of constructing dykes falls primarily under the jurisdiction of the government and humanitarian agencies in Jonglei. However, as UNMISS, we are committed to providing support where and when feasible. Our main objective is to establish conflict prevention measures at relocation points [in areas deemed less vulnerable to floods) through awareness campaigns,” said Ms. Pious.

The state authorities were thankful for the logistical support and assistance provided by UNMISS in Duk County.

“We have now completed the first mission, to visit the counties, of the Jonglei High Committee on flood management. We have carefully noted the people's concerns, a comprehensive action plan is currently being drafted and resources have been set aside for flood mitigation measures,” declared James Mawich Makuach, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee.