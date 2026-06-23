The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the United Republic of Tanzania have signed a five-year Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) for the period 2026–2031. The Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) is UNIDO's flagship model for accelerating inclusive and sustainable industrial development. Developed at the request of the Government of Tanzania, it serves as a government-led platform bringing together public institutions, the private sector, development partners and financial institutions to support the implementation of the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (Dira 2050).

UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller: “Tanzania has established itself as one of the most dynamic economies in the region, and it has an ambitious vision for its sustainable industrial development future. With this Programme for Country Partnership we begin a new chapter in the already strong cooperation between UNIDO and Tanzania, with innovative approaches to development cooperation that place investment, trade and market access, and value creation at the centre of economic transformation that brings real results on the ground.”

The PCP will support Tanzania's strengthening of industrial governance, promote local value addition and skills development while attracting investment and expanding opportunities for trade and industrial growth. By aligning reforms, partnerships and financing around nationally defined priorities, the programme will accelerate industrial development, create employment opportunities and strengthen the country's productive capacities.

Judith Salvio Kapinga, Tanzania’s Minister of Industry and Trade: “The PCP demonstrates Tanzania’s commitment to translating the ambitions of Dira 2050 into concrete action. By bringing together Government, the private sector and development partners around a shared vision, it provides a platform to accelerate industrial development and create new opportunities for businesses and citizens alike.”

As one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, Tanzania is already strategically positioned as a regional gateway connecting East, Central and Southern Africa especially through the Port of Dar es Salaam and the Central Corridor, providing significant opportunities for increased trade and regional value chain integration. The PCP will support the country's ambition to become a competitive industrial economy while fostering sustainable growth through circular economy approaches, sustainable energy solutions and resource-efficient industrial development.