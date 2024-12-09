Anneliese Dodds to announce measures to drive growth in Africa, including educational support in Malawi and green growth projects in Zambia.

Growth “is at the heart of development”, Minister will say, unveiling new measures as part of the government’s “new approach to development.”

The Minister for International Development, Anneliese Dodds, will say that economic growth “is at the heart of development”, announcing measures to drive growth in Malawi and Zambia.

On a trip to the region, Anneliese Dodds will announce a package of educational support in Malawi and measures to drive green growth in Zambia.

The Minister will highlight how delivering our development priorities contributes to the government’s Plan for Change by boosting global prosperity and unlocking benefits for the UK that drive growth at home.

Developing education will help to boost economic ties between the UK and Malawi, and unlock the potential of women and girls to tackle inter-generational poverty and create their own businesses.

The programme will aim to accelerate learning, doubling the number of children with basic mathematics skills by age 10, and aims to reach 1,500 secondary schoolgirls with scholarships and mentorships.

Funding will provide £39 million over five years and will ensure every student has workbooks, teachers receive on-going coaching and learning is accessible to children with disabilities.

The Minister will then travel to Zambia as the country celebrates 60 years of independence. With President Hichilema she will sign agreements which will help deliver on the government’s growth and clean energy missions, including increased cooperation on renewable energy, climate, economic growth and reducing poverty.

She will reaffirm the UK’s commitment to the UK-Zambia Green Growth Compact with an aim to drive £2.5bn of UK private investment into green projects in Zambia and commit to greater UK support to the Zambian energy sector.

The Minister of State for Development, Anneliese Dodds said:

"Growth is the key driver of development.

"More growth in Malawi and Zambia is good for those countries, good for our climate and good for UK businesses, helping to deliver our UK growth agenda.

"Education and clean energy will drive development, unlocking opportunity, equality, and economic growth. Having heard firsthand the barriers to education, I am proud that the UK will support children to access vital learning and tackling the root causes that stop children from going to school.

This is our new approach to development, working in partnership with Malawi and Zambia to deliver meaningful, impactful support to boost education and drive growth."

As part of her 4-day visit, the Minister will announce the funding package at a primary school, where she will speak to school children about the challenges to education in the country. She will meet with the government discussing how to strengthen the UK-Malawi partnership, global financial system reform and food insecurity.

Educational opportunities for children in Malawi are limited. Only 13% of 10-year-olds develop basic maths skills and only 15% of girls take their next steps into secondary school. Many of the most vulnerable students are further disadvantaged by extreme weather, which is significantly damaging agriculture and food security, restricting their ability to go to school.

Aiming to address the root causes which prevent children benefiting from education, the UK will also provide £2.5 million of humanitarian aid for 285,000 people ahead of the upcoming cyclone season. Support will provide emergency kits consisting of food rations, hygiene essentials and support for search and rescue capabilities, including equipment and training.