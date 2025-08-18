The United Kingdom (UK) is increasing its strategic investments in African mining to secure a reliable supply of both critical and traditional minerals essential for the energy transition and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Home to 30% of the world’s critical minerals, Africa features significant opportunities for UK-based financiers and mining companies. Increased investments are expected to fuel both UK mineral security and African development.

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) conference will feature the European Partnerships in African Mining: A mutually Beneficial Future Roundtable, connecting European and UK investors with prospects across Africa. The event will highlight UK-backed projects that support Africa’s ambitions to expand mineral production and value addition.

Across the continent, UK-based mining companies are expanding their footprint, targeting greater production in both producing and emerging markets. Notably, Blencowe Resources (https://apo-opa.co/4mhRHgR) is progressing the Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. In August 2025, the firm signed a five-year offtake agreement with Perpetuus Advanced Materials Limited to supply the UK amid the kingdom’s growing graphite demand. The deal follows the project’s $1.5 million funding boost through an ongoing partnership with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Similarly, UK’s Kore Potash (https://apo-opa.co/4mQRMIw) is bringing $2.2 billion in investments into the Republic of Congo through a strategic partnership with Swiss investor OWI-RAMS GMBH. The funding is aimed at advancing the Kola Potash Project. In late July, the British Geological Survey also partnered with Zambia’s Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development to publish a comprehensive study mapping the country’s critical mineral prospects. The report (https://apo-opa.co/3HvrEUw) highlights investment opportunities for UK firms and aims to increase the flow of UK investments within Africa’s second-largest copper producer.

Gemfields (https://apo-opa.co/3Jeozsx) is also expanding its operations in ruby mining across Zambia and Mozambique as well as gemstone investments in Ethiopia and Madagascar. In June 2025, the company raised $30 million through a share placement to fund these developments. Other UK companies including Xtract Resources and Endeavour Mining continue to grow their presence in Senegal, Ivory Coast and Zambia.

Through the British International Investment (BII), the UK continues to expand its footprint across Africa’s critical sectors, including mining. The BII’s investments in African companies surged by 40% in 2024, reaching £1.09 billion up from £725 million in 2023. AMW will build on the UK’s growing investment pipeline in African mining, connecting UK and African mining stakeholders and facilitating strategic partnerships and industry-changing deal signings.

