United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over heavy rainfall which caused landslides in the west of the country, and resulted in a number of deaths. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Kenya over this tragedy.

