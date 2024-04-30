United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Kenya over victims of floods caused by heavy rainfall, which resulted in a dam collapsing that led to a number of deaths, and severe damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government and people of Kenya, and to the families of the victims.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs&International Cooperation.