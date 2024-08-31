The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced the signing of an agreement with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to provide USD 7 million in support of critical humanitarian efforts in Sudan and South Sudan.

The agreement allocates USD 6 million for UNICEF’s operations in Sudan and USD 1 million for its activities in South Sudan, further solidifying the UAE’s commitment to alleviating the severe humanitarian crises in these countries.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan has escalated into a dire crisis that is impacting children, with an estimated 13.6 million children urgently needing assistance.

The conflict has forced over six million people, more than half of whom are children, to flee their homes, making Sudan the epicenter of the world's largest child displacement crisis.

This contribution from the UAE will directly support UNICEF’s efforts to ensure that children and women in Sudan and South Sudan have access to primary health care, sufficient quality water, and education through both formal and non-formal channels, including early learning programs.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, said "The UAE is deeply committed to supporting the most vulnerable populations affected by conflict, particularly children who are bearing the brunt of the crisis in Sudan and South Sudan.

Through this agreement with UNICEF, we are reinforcing our dedication to providing life-saving assistance and ensuring that children have access to the essential services they desperately need.

The UAE will continue to stand by the brotherly Sudanese people in their time of need, working with international partners to address the urgent humanitarian challenges. This has most recently been illustrated by the UAE’s participation in the Sudan talks in Geneva as an observer, which aim to ensure the delivery of aid to those in need, especially to the most vulnerable.

In this regard, the UAE welcomes the movement of humanitarian actors and aid though the Adre Crossing.”

Over the past decade, the UAE has provided more than USD 3.5 billion in aid to the Sudanese people, underscoring its dedication to helping those in need during times of crisis. Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023, the UAE has provided USD 230 million in humanitarian aid and dispatched 159 relief flights, delivering more than 10,000 tonnes of food, medical, and relief supplies.

Additionally, the UAE has built two field hospitals in Chad, which have provided medical treatment to more than 45,000 people.

Furthermore, the UAE continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict and an urgent halt to violence as a main demand.

The country stresses that there is no military solution, and highlights the importance of the warring parties working towards finding a peaceful solution to the conflict through dialogue. To that end, the UAE will maintain its engagement with all relevant stakeholders and support any process that aims to set Sudan on a political path to reach a lasting settlement and achieve a national consensus for forming a government where civilians participate and lead.