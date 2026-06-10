Nineteen ministers have taken Oaths of Allegiance and of Member of Parliament following their approval by the Appointments Committee.

The 19 ministers are ex-officio Members of Parliament who do not represent any constituencies but were appointed as ministers by the President.

The ministers took oath on Wednesday, 10 June 2026 at a House sitting chaired by Speaker, Jacob Marksons Oboth.

The process of taking oath is governed in accordance with Rule 3 of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, which provides that:

"No Member shall take his or her seat in Parliament before taking and subscribing to the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament specified in the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution”.

However, under Article 78(4) of the Constitution, ex officio members do not have the right to vote on any issue requiring a decision of Parliament.

Among those sworn in was Hon. Sanjay Tanna, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, who will head Trade Ministry. While administering the oaths, Oboth noted that much was expected from Tanna in advancing Uganda's trade and industrialisation agenda.

The other ministers who took oath were, Hon. Sam Mayanja (Attorney General), Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka who takes the Minister of Defence docket.

The others were Hon. Balaam Barugahara (Local Government), Hon. Cissy Mulondo (State Minister for Finance), Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba (Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance), Hon. Monica Musenero (Energy and Mineral Development) and Hon. Tom Butime ( Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities).

The ceremony formally enables the ministers to discharge their duties in Parliament, including presenting government business, responding to matters raised by Members and participating in debates.

In a related development, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi presented a 30-member Shadow Cabinet to oversee and scrutinise the work of the Cabinet.

The appointment of the Shadow Cabinet is provided for under Rule 15(2) of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament.

"The Leader of the Opposition shall, in consultation with his or her party leadership, appoint a shadow cabinet from Members of the opposition in Parliament to provide alternative policy and administration," the rule states.

The Shadow Cabinet includes among others, Hon. Harriet Nakwedde Deputy Opposition Whip and Minister for Presidency; Hon. Erias Nalukoola as Shadow Attorney General; Hon. Hassan Kaps Fungaroo as Shadow Minister for Security, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, Shadow Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs and Hon. Eugenia Nassolo (Shadow Minister for Cooperatives and Microfinance).