Africa’s leading creator and producer of children’s educational media, Ubongo (www.Ubongo.org), is delighted to announce that it has been chosen as one of the 10 finalists in the Build A World Of Play Challenge.

Launched by The LEGO Foundation, the Build A World of Play Challenge enables organizations that aim to make a positive impact on the youngest children anywhere in the world, to bid for a proportion of the USD 143 million grant. The amount is equivalent to 900 million Danish Kroner, reaffirming the LEGO Foundation’s commitment in the LEGO® brand’s 90th year to ensure children globally are given opportunities to learn through play. This will support their early learning and the development of holistic skills, ensuring children everywhere thrive and reach their full potential in life.

The 10 organizations selected as finalists will receive USD 1 million each to strengthen their proposed plans, start building the team, and skill up to successfully implement their innovation. In addition, there will be three grants of approximately USD 30 million each and two grants approximately USD 15 million each that will be awarded to the five winning organizations globally.

Together with 9 other finalists, Ubongo has been chosen among 627 eligible applications by ca. 300 dedicated expert reviewers. As one of the biggest educational entertainment initiatives in Africa, Ubongo mobilizes a diverse network of stakeholders to promote and assist in the holistic development of Africa’s 500 million children, by providing high-quality, engaging, and fun play-based learning anywhere, anytime.

“Africa’s 500 million children are the world’s largest demographic with the potential to change the world. But without a quality start to life, they won’t be able to holistically develop into productive citizens, overcome these endless barriers, and achieve their full potential. We collaborate closely with caregivers, ECD centers, governments, researchers, community-based-organizations, advocates, communities, teachers, and even artists to reach and influence the lives and development of children. Together, we will build an Africa of play where all children learn through play in the languages they know and understand - and have caregivers and communities value, encourage, promote, and engage in learning through play,” said Iman Lipumba, Ubongo’s Director of Communications and Development.

“Being chosen as a finalist means that we will be able to further strengthen our plans and lay the groundwork for our big ideas to equip Africa’s 500 million kids with the educational foundation, critical skills, and mindsets to change their lives and the world,” added Ms. Lipumba.

Grants are awarded to those exploring evidence-based innovative solutions to the biggest problems of today such as access to quality early childhood education and care, adequate nutrition, eradication of toxic stress in homes and communities, reduction of violence in homes and communities, protection from pollution, and supporting the social and emotional well-being of the whole family. The solutions should make a substantial contribution to the lives of children from birth to six years old, and spark a global movement to prioritize early years development.

Read more about our project and the other finalists here: https://bit.ly/3et4S10

About Ubongo:

UBONGO is a Pan African social enterprise that leverages the power of entertainment, the reach of mass media, and the insights of kid-centered design, to bring effective, localized learning to African families at low cost and massive scale. We entertain kids to learn and love learning: building brains, and building change. Our vision is to equip Africa’s next generation with the educational foundation, critical skills, and positive mindsets to change their own lives and communities for the better.