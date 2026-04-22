Typhoon Greenfield Development (Typhoon) – Ghana’s first small-scale mining company compliant with London Bullion Market Association standards – is returning to this year’s edition of African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 as an Associate Sponsor.

Typhoon’s participation highlights the company’s strategy to deepen engagement with global investors and advance Africa’s gold value chain at a time when the sector is experiencing unprecedented growth. Gold prices surpassed $5,000 per ounce in March 2026, prompting mineral-rich African countries to accelerate strategies aimed at maximizing the resource’s contribution to GDP growth, employment creation, beneficiation and broader economic development.

During the event, Typhoon executives will participate in high-level panel discussions, networking sessions and project showcases, where they are set to engage with African stakeholders on strategies to advance artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) formalization. The company is expected to share lessons and best practices from Ghana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen responsible and formalized gold production.

Held under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain, AMW 2026 – scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town – will feature a dedicated Gold Forum addressing key industry priorities, including maximizing Africa’s gold production, expanding local beneficiation and accelerating ASGM formalization. The forum provides a strategic platform for companies such as Typhoon to highlight their contributions to Africa’s gold sector while exploring investment and partnership opportunities.

In 2026, Typhoon is advancing the Adomanu cluster of mines expansion project, which has reached a 65% completion milestone. The company is also conducting additional exploration to unlock new production prospects within the cluster, while advancing development at its first large-scale asset - the Asempanaye concession in the Asante Akim South District of Ghana. These initiatives form part of a broader growth strategy announced in June 2025 aimed at expanding the company’s asset base from two clusters through additional exploration across its six cluster mining concessions. At AMW 2025, the company presented its in-house program designed to empower artisanal and small-scale miners, contributing to Ghana’s broader industry formalization agenda.

At AMW2026, Typhoon is expected to showcase progress made in advancing these initiatives while unveiling new investment and partnership opportunities across its growing portfolio of mining assets.