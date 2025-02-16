The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (www.BAL.NBA.com) today named two-time WNBA All-Star and ESPN analyst, Chiney Ogwumike as the First Female BAL Ambassador. The announcement was made by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall during the Africa Luncheon at All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Ogwumike is a passionate advocate for gender equity in sports and the sustainable development of basketball. Through her work, she aims to inspire young girls and women to take charge of their future and promote inclusive opportunities for all.

As a BAL Ambassador, Ogwumike will take an active role in the league’s initiatives across Africa, with a focus on engaging and empowering women and girls on the continent. She will also lead various events as well as clinics throughout the season, beginning with the Kalahari Conference, which tips off on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

Ogwumike joins several African NBA legends who are serving as BAL Ambassadors and helping to promote the league in Africa and around the world: 2011 NBA champion with the Dallas Mavericks Ian Mahinmi (Benin), two-time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah (Cameroon), two-time NBA All-Star and South Sudan Basketball Federation President Luol Deng, and former NBA player and G League executive Pops Mensah-Bonsu (Ghana).

“I am grateful for this tremendous opportunity to continue to inspire, uplift, and help grow the game across the continent, especially for young women and girls,” said Ogwumike. “Basketball has given me so much, and now, I get to give back in a way that creates real impact and celebrates my sisters on the continent. The future of basketball in Africa is limitless, and I can’t wait to be part of this journey.”

Ogwumike’s appointment marks a significant step in elevating women's representation within the BAL and expanding the league’s influence across the continent.

Since its inception, the BAL has been a driving force for basketball development across the continent, providing meaningful opportunities for communities to engage with the sport. With Ogwumike’s leadership and advocacy, the BAL aims to expand its reach and impact, further inspiring the next generation of players and fans across Africa.