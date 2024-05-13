U.S. Embassy in Tunisia

U.S. Ambassador Joey Hood joined senior military leaders from the United States, Tunisia, and a number of other African countries for the closing exercise of African Lion 24. This year marks another milestone in strengthening security and operational capabilities through deepened partnerships. From tactical maneuvering to cyber security, this collaboration showcases the ways we are partnering to help Tunisia export stability on the African continent.
