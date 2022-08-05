President Wavel Ramkalawan was the guest of honour at the annual graduation ceremony award for the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA) held at the University of Seychelles (UniSey) auditorium, Anse Royale yesterday afternoon.

Graduates who attended the morning session in view of space restrictions, joined the others in the afternoon. Two hundred graduates who have successfully completed their studies at Restaurant and Bar, Food Preparation and Culinary Arts, Accommodation Operations and Services, Tourism and Tour Guiding, Reception Operations and Services, Wellness and Spa as well as, Hospitality Management.

Ketsina William who followed the course in Advanced Certificate in Food Preparation and Culinary Arts clinched the President’s Cup as the most Outstanding Student.

The Director for the Seychelles Tourism Academy, Mr. Terence Max congratulated the graduates “Dear Graduants, the Seychelles Tourism Academy; together with all its partners and stakeholders, have played their part in your skills-building and knowledge acquisition that will enable you to drive your aspirations in becoming the quality talent that the industry demands. Apart from the technical and management skills, the Seychelles Tourism Academy strives to inculcate into its learners, positive attitudes towards customer and service and a passion for hospitality where the notion of service is not servile.Passion for and pride in tourism and hospitality infuses everything we do at the Academy. We have provided you with the spring board, however it is important that you realize that you are the drivers of your success in this competitive and yet formidable industry,” said Mr. Max.

“As you progress into the world of work, there will be times of despair, frustration and discouragement. My advice to you is never to give up on your quest towards realizing your dream. The cultivation of courage and perseverance is something that you as future hospitality professionals will need to develop and manifest, not just for your careers, but also for your personal success and growth.”

Awards were also presented to the best performing learners across various areas of the different courses, and those with overall outstanding performance during the length of their training. In addition, for the second consecutive year, there was the Confucius Institute award for the five best learner studying mandarin at Advanced Certificate.

During the ceremony graduates under the Certificate level were presented with different awards; Best Academic Award, Best Practical Award, the Best Effort Award and Overall Award.

Under Restaurant and Bar the Awardees was Hilary Amouna, and Christy Bistoquet.

In Food Preparation and Culinary Arts at Certificate level, Kharishna Pillay, and Aaron Esparon won the prizes. Under Accommodation Operations and Services Certificate, Aruna Rabat and Staelle Sinon were the best performers.

Next was the presentation of awards to those who followed courses in Receptions and Services Operation. Tia Savy, Marie-Michelle Hermitte and Marie-Eve Didon clinches the prizes.

For the Advanced Certificate in Restaurant and Bar, the awards was given to Jefferson Pierre, Angel Belle, and Aury Leon. For Food Production Advanced Certificate, Ketsina William, Ashley Nourrice, Joshua Chetty were the winners. The Best Chinese Performer was Franchesco Boniface.

Under the Wellness and Spa Advanced Certificate the Best Academic Lawraine Marie, and Andria Antat won the prizes. The Best Chinese Performer was Bryna Albert while Haley Benoit received the prize for the Best Performer Award.

For the Advanced Certificate in Reception Operations and Services, the Best Academic Performer and Best Overall Performer went to Corine Pierre. Awards were also given to Jessica Monthy and Stephanie Laporte. Under the Advanced Certificate in Tourism and Tour Guiding, the Best Academic and Practical Performer Award went to Gracy Labiche. Awards were also given to Tiffanie Joseph, Dyniz Finesse and Gaetanne Camille.

In Advanced Diploma in Hospitality Management, awards went to Antony Servina, Sherine Woodcock, Medhi Stravens, and Martina Luther.

Besides the President’s Cup from the Prestigious Awards, the Directors Award for most improved Female Learner at STA for 2022, was given to Chantelle Cadeau and Hussayn Charles. The Minister’s award went to three graduates from the Certificate, Advanced certificate and Advanced Diploma programmes. This award recognizes the learners who have performed exceptionally well not only academically but have also displayed exemplary behaviour and working skills both at the academy and in the industry. The learners exhibit exemplary attitude and have the potential to develop leadership skills. They were Aruna Rabat (Certificate level), Haley Benoit (Advanced Certificate level), and Martina Luther (Advanced Diploma). Angel Belle received the Governing Board Award.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks on behalf of all graduates by Aruna Rabat, and Sherine Woodcock.

Other than President Ramkalawan, guests at the ceremony included Minister for Education, Dr Justin Valentin, Minister for Employment and Social Affairs, Mrs Patricia Francourt, French Ambassador to the Seychelles, Mr Dominique Mas, Member of the National Assembly, Grand Anse Constituency, Hon. Waven William, Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Education Services, Ms. Merna Eulentin, Principal Secretary for Education Sector Development, Mr. John Lesperance, Chairman of Seychelles Tourism Academy’s Governing Board, Mr. Derek Barbe, Director of Seychelles Tourism Academy, Mr Terence Max, Dr Phyllip Smyth, Head of Shannon College of Hotel Management, Mr Adrian Sylver, Deputy Head of Shannon College, Members of The Seychelles Tourism Academy’s Governing Board, Hoteliers and STA Staff.