The Maldives and Egypt will hold the Second Round of Bilateral Political Consultations on 16 July 2023 in Male’.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Khaleel will lead the Political Consultations on behalf of the Government of Maldives. His Excellency Ambassador Ayman Kamel, Assistant Minister for Asian Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Egypt will co-chair the Political Consultations on behalf of the Government of Egypt.
During the Consultations, Maldives and Egypt will discuss bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern.
The First Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between the Maldives and Egypt was held in Cairo, Egypt on 19 December 2019.