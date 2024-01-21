To fill the weekend activities at the beginning of the year, the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Sudan on Saturday (20/1) held fitness and health walking activities in the Red Sea coastal area of the city of Port Sudan. The activity is intended to improve health, fitness and work productivity enthusiasm, as well as to strengthen the cohesiveness and togetherness of the entire Indonesian Embassy work team in the current emergency situation in Sudan.
On the sidelines of the activity, PPLN conveyed socialization about the implementation of the 2024 Election, especially regarding the implementation of voting at TPSLN. PPLN also conveyed the requirements for the status of the Additional Voter List (DPTb) and Special Voter List (DPK) abroad which could be accommodated by PPLN during voting.
The Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Sunarko, appreciated the implementation of this activity and invited all elements of society, including the staff of the Indonesian Embassy in Sudan, to exercise their right to vote and create a peaceful election atmosphere.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.