Royal Thai Embassy, Nairobi, Kenya


On 5 April 2023, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat as the representative of the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi handed over books about Thailand and ASEAN together with 2 cabinets to Professor Stephen Kiama Gitahi, Vice-Chancellor and Mrs. Angela Mumo, Director of Library and Information Services, the University of Nairobi.

The donation of Thai books and cabinets was part of the Embassy’s assistance to renovate the Thai corner at Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Library of the University of Nairobi. The Thai support was meant to strengthen the cordial diplomatic relations between Thailand and Kenya which had celebrated its 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.

