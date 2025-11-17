The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has taken a pioneering step to strengthen regional cyber resilience by launching a landmark Training of Trainers (ToT) Program on Cybersecurity and Cyber Diplomacy, from November 10th to 13th 2025, in Praia, Cabo Verde.

This strategic initiative addresses the capacity-building needs of diplomatic academies and training institutes across West Africa, positioning ECOWAS as the first Regional Economic Community (REC) to institutionalise cyber diplomacy training within foreign service education.The in-person workshop marked the culmination of a two-part training series. It followed a four-week online course launched in September, which introduced core concepts in cybersecurity and cyber diplomacy. The final workshop emphasised hands-on methodologies and practical application.

Participants acquired essential skills in both subject matter and pedagogy. Certified trainers from ECOWAS diplomatic academies are now equipped to develop and deliver courses within their institutions, ensuring long-term sustainability and regional capacity building.

This program was delivered in partnership with the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union, co-implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Diplo Foundation and co-hosted by the Cabo Verdean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Regional Integration. Their support was instrumental in driving this initiative forward and reaffirming ECOWAS’s commitment to regional cooperation and resilience.