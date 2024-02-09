The Earthshot Prize will travel to Cape Town, South Africa this November for Earthshot Week 2024, featuring The Prize’s annual Awards Ceremony. Across five days of landmark events, The Earthshot Prize will celebrate the groundbreaking work of fifteen global environmental solutions and convene leading innovators, Earthshot Alumni, partners, investors and philanthropists for inspiring conversations and action on catalysing solutions to protect and restore our planet.

The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet. The Prize is centered around five ‘Earthshots’; simple but aspirational goals to ensure our communities, oceans and ecosystems can thrive together in harmony for generations to come.

This year, The Earthshot Prize will bring its annual celebration to South Africa for the first time, following events in London in 2021, Boston in 2022 and Singapore in 2023. Over the coming months, a rigorous selection process will unearth fifteen Finalists from around the world, of whom five will be awarded a £1 million (R23 800 000,00) prize to scale their solutions, during the ceremony in Cape Town.

Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize said: “This is the Earthshot Decade, a decade in which we must, by 2030, reduce CO2 emissions by over 40 percent, and protect 30 percent of nature, oceans, and freshwater. The nominations to The Earthshot Prize remind us that human ingenuity, grit and determination can turn the seemingly impossible into the new normal. We’re delighted to be working with changemakers and partners across Africa to spotlight the incredible innovation emerging across the continent, to convene courageous conversations about scale and finance, and to partner with young creators and filmmakers to tell the story of changemakers across Africa.”

Nearly 400 nominees for this year’s Prize are Africa-based, highlighting the trailblazing creativity and innovation across the continent with the potential to inspire optimism and provide pathways to transformative change around the world. One of The Prize’s inspiring 2023 finalists was Cape Town’s ABALOBI, a non-profit partnership between fishers and scientists aimed at protecting small-scale fishing communities while arming their customers with better information about the origin of their seafood.

Despite contributing the least to global warming and having the lowest emissions, Africa is the most vulnerable continent to the impacts of climate change. In 2022 alone, more than 110 million people across Africa were directly affected by weather, climate, and water-related hazards according to the World Meteorological Organization. Yet in the face of these challenges, nearly all African countries have committed to enhancing climate action through reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience.

Earthshot Week will begin with The Prize’s annual Awards Ceremony, an evening of extraordinary storytelling and star-studded performances, celebrating the work of the fifteen Earthshot Prize finalists. The ceremony will be followed by Earthshot+, a day of thought-provoking conversations aimed at multiplying the impact of The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists.

During Earthshot Week, Cape Town will also play host to the annual Earthshot Fellowship Retreat which will kickstart the yearlong Earthshot Prize Fellowship Programme. The programme is a key element of the wrap-around support that each cohort of fifteen Finalists receives in addition to the £1 million prize, providing mentorship, resources and technical support, helping to accelerate the growth of each groundbreaking solution. That support includes access to the Prize’s robust network of the world’s largest businesses, philanthropists, investors and environmental organizations committed to climate action.

The Prize has recently completed its annual nominations process, culminating in nearly 2500 entries submitted from 432 Official Nominators from around the world, doubling the nominations from any previous year. Nearly 400 of the 2024 nominations are headquartered in Africa, three times more than in any previous set of nominations. The fifteen new finalists chosen this year will be emblematic of a growing global movement of innovators, gamechangers and entrepreneurs creating transformative solutions that, if scaled, could accelerate a green, just transition to a net zero world.

The Prize’s first three cohorts of 45 Finalists have already driven incredible impact to repair and regenerate our planet with more than 1.5 million people benefiting directly from their solutions. Over 7,000 hectares of land and almost 2.1 million hectares of ocean have been protected or restored, while over 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been reduced, avoided or sequestered. The Prize’s 2023 Finalists, announced this past autumn, are well on their way to creating similar impact.

The Earthshot Prize is proud to partner with MultiChoice Group to bring Earthshot Week to Africa. As a member of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance of Partners, the MultiChoice Group is part of a global network of non-profit and international organizations committed to the environment and sustainable development. It is one of the fastest-growing entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to more than 22m households across 50 countries on the African continent. In partnership with MultiChoice, The Earthshot Prize will provide a platform to African Youth Creators to spotlight and celebrate African solutions and the people behind them.

Imtiaz Patel, MultiChoice Group Chairman, said: “As the leading entertainment company in Africa, we are immensely proud to be the African Broadcast partner for Earthshot Prize at such a monumental time. This marks the first time the prestigious prize comes to our continent.

MultiChoice is well positioned to not only amplify the urgent message of climate change but also to inspire and galvanize innovators, corporate partners, and governments to prioritize sustainable solutions. This partnership signifies our ongoing commitment to fostering a sustainable future for Africa, and we look forward to playing a pivotal role in advancing the goals of The Earthshot Prize.”

The 2024 Earthshot Prize Finalists will be unveiled in September. More details about The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony and Earthshot Week in Cape Town will be released in due course.

Contact:

For The Earthshot Prize:

earthshotprize@fgsglobal.com

For MultiChoice Group:

Litlhare.moteetee@multichoice.co.za

Follow The Earthshot Prize on:

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/48bROCZ

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3SUS1WR

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3ODf8m7

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/42z6WZS

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/42BYg4M

TikTok: https://apo-opa.co/3w8KQBk

About The Earthshot Prize:

Founded by Prince William and incubated in the The Royal Foundation in 2020 for a year before becoming an independent platform/organization, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental prize and platform designed to discover, accelerate and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet. Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which united millions of people around the goal of reaching the moon, The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse an Earthshot challenge to urgently encourage and scale innovative solutions that can help put the world firmly on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030. The five challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

The Prize aims to turn the current pessimism surrounding environmental issues into optimism by championing inspiring leadership and helping to scale incredible cutting-edge solutions. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the power to repair the planet. More than an award, The Earthshot Prize works in partnership with a Global Alliance of Partners to support the scaling of the solutions discovered and selected each year.

The Global Alliance Founding Partners are a group of leading global organizations and philanthropists, which act as strategic funding partners to the Prize, including Aga Khan Development Network, Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Breakthrough Energy Foundation, Coleman Family Ventures, DP World in partnership with Dubai EXPO 2020, Eleven Eleven Foundation, Holch Povlsen Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation, Law Family Charitable Foundation, Legado Para A Juventude, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, Marc and Lynne Benioff, Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Rob Walton Foundation, Sandy and Paul Edgerley, Standard Chartered Bank, Temasek Trust and Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Global Alliance Partners are non-profit environment and sustainable development organizations that bring expertise, global reach and serve as nominating organizations each year. For full list see website: Global Alliance - Earthshot Prize.

Global Alliance Members are some of the world’s largest and most influential companies and brands that will support The Earthshot Prize, implement ambitious changes within their businesses and accelerate the advancement of the solutions of Prize Finalists and Winners.

They are: Arup, Bloomberg L.P., Deloitte, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hitachi, Ingka Group (IKEA), Microsoft, The Multichoice Group, Natura &Co, Safaricom, Salesforce, Unilever, Vodacom Group and Walmart. For more information about The Earthshot Prize, visit: www.EarthShotPrize.org.

About MultiChoice Group:

MultiChoice Group (MCG), which listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services more than 22m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 30 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG’s strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunication companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market. Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television.

(DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets. Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans.

MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sport offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group’s platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With 50 years’ expertise in software security, Irdeto’s software security solutions and cyber services protect over 5bn devices and applications for some of the world’s best brands.