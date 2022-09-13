Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition for the Republic of South Africa is returning as a Titanium sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The DTIC will be well represented at AOW – they are hosting the South African Pavilion – driving trade and investment into South Africa’s energy sector. The pavilion will be a major feature to this year’s AOW exhibition, and will feature SME’s including:
- Arint Consulting Services (Pty) Ltd
- Bayside Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Global Spec (Pty) Ltd
- Ikapa Resources (Pty) Ltd
- Kirton Mechanical Equipment cc
- Novatech (Pty) Ltd t/a Hesper Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Proconics
- OSC Marine Technical Services
- Seatrain Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- South African Oil and Gas Alliance (NPC) SAOGA
- SA International Steel Fabricators Business Council
- SSG Khulisa (Pty) Ltd
- Steel Tube Export Association of South Africa (STEASA)
- Swiftnova Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd
Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event held in the heart of Cape Town will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.
The Department of Trade Industry and Competition was established after the merger of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Economic Development Department.
“We’re very pleased to welcome the DTIC as Titanium sponsor of AOW 2022 and thank them for their continued support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.
“The DTIC’s mission to provide a socially responsible environment that is conducive to investment, trade and enterprise development is wholly complementary to the spirit of Africa Energy Week. Its commitment to improve alignment between economic policies, plans of the state, as well as the government’s political and economic objectives is not only admirable but is exactly the unification that is so badly needed in the industry.”
