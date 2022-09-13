Africa Oil Week (AOW) (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is proud to announce the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition for the Republic of South Africa is returning as a Titanium sponsor of Africa Oil Week. The DTIC will be well represented at AOW – they are hosting the South African Pavilion – driving trade and investment into South Africa’s energy sector. The pavilion will be a major feature to this year’s AOW exhibition, and will feature SME’s including:

Arint Consulting Services (Pty) Ltd

Bayside Marine (Pty) Ltd

Global Spec (Pty) Ltd

Ikapa Resources (Pty) Ltd

Kirton Mechanical Equipment cc

Novatech (Pty) Ltd t/a Hesper Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Proconics

OSC Marine Technical Services

Seatrain Consulting (Pty) Ltd

South African Oil and Gas Alliance (NPC) SAOGA

SA International Steel Fabricators Business Council

SSG Khulisa (Pty) Ltd

Steel Tube Export Association of South Africa (STEASA)

Swiftnova Engineering Services (Pty) Ltd

Organised by Hyve Group Plc., this unmissable event held in the heart of Cape Town will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

The Department of Trade Industry and Competition was established after the merger of the Department of Trade and Industry and the Economic Development Department.

“We’re very pleased to welcome the DTIC as Titanium sponsor of AOW 2022 and thank them for their continued support,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

“The DTIC’s mission to provide a socially responsible environment that is conducive to investment, trade and enterprise development is wholly complementary to the spirit of Africa Energy Week. Its commitment to improve alignment between economic policies, plans of the state, as well as the government’s political and economic objectives is not only admirable but is exactly the unification that is so badly needed in the industry.”

Only at Africa Oil Week – Home of the African Upstream - can you harness new business opportunities, witness hard-hitting discussions, and connect with industry peers. Register for the event helping to power the sustainable growth of the African upstream. Secure your place today (www.Africa-OilWeek.com).

For more information on the DTIC visit The Department of Trade Industry and Competition (www.TheDTIC.gov.za).

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week (www.Africa-OilWeek.com) is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.