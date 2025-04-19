On 16 April, the 2025 International Chinese Language Day Event was successfully held. It was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Zambia and undertaken by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia (CI-UNZA), under the theme of Chinese Language: A Gift Across Time and Space. Minister Counsellor Wang Sheng and Professor Mundia Muya, Vice-Chancellor of UNZA, attended the event and delivered speeches. More than 100 people participated in the event, including teachers and students from UNZA and representatives of the Chinese community in Zambia.

Mr. Wang said that the Chinese language is a cultural gene of the Chinese nation and a treasure of world civilization. China stands ready to strengthen cultural exchanges and mutual learning with Zambia, and jointly uphold multilateralism, global peace and development. It is hoped that the Chinese language learners could serve as envoys of friendship between the two countries, contributing to the building of a higher-level China-Zambia Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership and an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Professor Muya thanked China for its strong support for Zambia’s cause of education and youth development and expressed happiness that the bilateral relations between the two countries was extended from enhancing political solidarity and economic cooperation to embracing cultural bonds through education and people-to-people exchanges. He said that UNZA is always committed to support the Confucius Institute and the teaching of Chinese language in Zambia.

The teachers and students of CI-UNZA performed Chinese folk dance, poetry recitation, Kung Fu and other programs in a lively and warm atmosphere, which received big rounds of applause from the audience. The guests also visited the exhibition stands to participate in activities such as calligraphy, paper cutting and Beijing opera headdress making to enjoy the splendid Chinese culture.