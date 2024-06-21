The 4th Meeting of the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Board of Governors (BoG) alongside the 11th Meeting of the AATB Executive Committee (EC) will take place on July 1-2, 2024, in Tunis, Republic of Tunisia. In addition, AATB will be a strategic partner and sponsor the Tunisia Africa Business Meetings (TABM) 2024. This significant event, held in collaboration with the Government of Tunisia, aims to strengthen economic cooperation and enhance trade relationships between Arab and African nations.

The AATB Program, launched in February 2017, has successfully organized three Board of Governors meetings, and this fourth assembly marks a pivotal step in advancing its mission. The meetings will focus on several key objectives, including raising awareness about the AATB Program among participating delegations, providing strategic guidance for the institutionalization of the program, and fostering stronger relationships among member countries.

The events will feature the participation of over 400 attendees in the plenary session, with more than 20 delegations expected at the 4th BoG meeting and 6 delegations at the 11th EC meeting. Key outcomes anticipated the achievements of the AATB Program and the implementation of the Operational Plan, the enhanced coordination of AATB activities with partner objectives, and increased engagement and commitment from member countries and organizations.

A main highlight of the event will be a roundtable discussion on “Bridging the gap on Food Security”. In 2023, AATB launched an initiative designed to address the pressing challenges of food security in the region. This program aims to enhance agricultural productivity, ensure sustainable food systems, and improve the livelihoods of communities across Arab and African countries.

The upcoming meeting will witness the participation of key AATB partners, including the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

These organizations have been instrumental in advancing the AATB’s objectives through strategic initiatives and financing programs.

Agenda Highlights:

Review of the AATB Program's Progress: An assessment of the initiatives launched under the program, including Food Security program, Institutionalization project and Arab Africa Guarantee Fund.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships: Discussions on enhancing existing collaborations to facilitate cross-border trade and investment.

The AATB Operational Plan: Partnerships with member countries and organizations: Country programs, Regional projects, Capacity-building initiatives, and AATB events.

Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, Secretary General of AATB, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, "This 4th AATB Board of Governors meeting is an important step for AATB, as it comes at a critical juncture in our efforts to institutionalize the program and deepen our impact. Our partnership with the Tunisia Africa Business Meeting underscores our commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and addressing key challenges like food security. We are excited about the opportunities this event presents for deepening our cooperation and creating lasting impact.". "

The Tunisia Africa Business Meeting organized by CEPEX, the Tunisia Export Agency, in which AATB is the premium partner will convene a diverse group of participants, including private Sector Companies in Tunisia and Africa, ministers, CEOs, and high-ranking officials from Arab and African countries. Attendees will engage in meaningful discussions, sign agreements and memoranda of understanding, and explore innovative solutions to enhance the trade relations between the two regions.

In addition to the formal sessions, the event will facilitate B2B professional meetings, offering a dynamic platform for businesses to network, forge partnerships, and explore new trade and investment opportunities.

The Government of Tunisia's support and the strategic location of Tunis enhance the significance of this gathering, highlighting Tunisia’s pivotal role in fostering trade and economic cooperation within the region.

About the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program:

The AATB Program is a multi-donor, multi-country, and multi-organizations program supported by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Islamic Development Bank, the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD). The Program aims to promote and increase trade and investment ﬂows between African and Arab OIC member countries; provide and support trade ﬁnance and export credit insurance and enhance existing capacity-building tools relating to trade. The Program specifically focuses on supporting the key sectors of agriculture and related industries including textiles; the health industry including pharmaceuticals; infrastructure and transport; and petrochemicals, construction material, and technology.