Somali authorities have commended the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) police component for the steadfast commitment to supporting the Somali Police Forces (SPF) ahead of ATMIS withdrawal.

The federal Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Bare, in an interview on Monday, thanked ATMIS Police personnel for the selflessness in safeguarding government facilities and personnel.

ATMIS Police provides specialized training, advising, and mentoring to the Somali Police Force, conducting joint patrols, securing government installations, and VIP escorts. Furthermore, ATMIS police also support the Somali Police in recruitment and training, community policing initiatives, and public order management to prevent violent extremism.

“ATMIS forces secure key government installations. They help to secure our workplaces, the Ministry and staff. They have a good working relationship with the Somali Police Force attached to the Ministry. We are grateful for their support,” said Minister Bare.

Some ministries and government departments secured by ATMIS Formed Police include courts of law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Justice.

The Acting ATMIS Formed Police Unit Operations Coordinator, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Alan Tugiizire, thanked the Somali Security Forces for collaborating with ATMIS to safeguard critical government facilities.

SSP Tugiizire noted that ATMIS Police and Somali Police collaborate to secure government institutions, thus ensuring the safety and security of public servants.

“Government officials work at ease knowing they are protected. So, when we work together with Somali security forces, communities know they can safely access government offices,” said SSP Tugiizire.

A Deputy SPF Commander responsible for securing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Lt. Omar Hussein Ibrahim, said they have gained valuable skills from ATMIS through embedding, mentoring, and training.

“We have gained knowledge from ATMIS, which we use to defend the country and key government installations. At the main gate, we identify employees and check visitors seeking government services as ATMIS handles security inside,” said Lt. Omar.