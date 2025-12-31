The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, welcomed the peace initiative presented by the Transitional Government of Sudan to the United Nations Security Council. The AUC Chairperson described the initiative as a comprehensive and forward-looking framework that demonstrates a profound understanding of the severe crisis confronting Sudan and its people, as well as a sincere commitment to ending hostilities, halting violence, alleviating humanitarian suffering, and upholding Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The AUC Chairperson noted that the African Union attaches great importance to the political, humanitarian, and security elements outlined in the proposal, viewing them as a credible foundation for sustainable peace. He underscored that constructive engagement with the initiative is indispensable to any comprehensive solution and to efforts aimed at ending armed conflict, restoring security and stability, and safeguarding Sudan’s social cohesion and national unity.

The AUC Chairperson expressed strong support for the initiative’s emphasis on an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the protection of civilians, unhindered humanitarian access, support for refugees and internally displaced persons, disarmament, security sector reform, national reconciliation, and reconstruction. He affirmed that these components are essential for rebuilding trust, repairing the social fabric, and consolidating a unified Sudanese state.

Furthermore, the AUC Chairperson stressed the need for a guaranteed and inclusive process anchored in transitional justice, national reconciliation, redress for victims, and broad political participation. Such an approach, he stated, is vital for achieving lasting peace, preserving societal unity, and preventing a return to violence or fragmentation.

Reiterating the African Union’s long-standing position, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the importance of Sudanese-led dialogue during the transitional period, aimed at forging national consensus on governance and unity within a single constitutional framework.

He also highlighted the necessity of conducting free, fair, and internationally supervised elections to fulfill the Sudanese people’s aspirations for democracy and stability.

The AUC Chairperson affirmed the African Union’s readiness to coordinate closely with the United Nations, Arab League, IGAD, and international partners to support and accompany peace efforts in Sudan. He reaffirmed the AU’s steadfast commitment to Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to promoting regional and international peace and security.