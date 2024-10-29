The 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was officially inaugurated by The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp and Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

The First Ladies of Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of The Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Maldives, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, Zimbabwe and Zanzibar were the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers for the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation’s Annual Conference.

More than 6,000 healthcare providers, policymakers and media from over 70 English, French, Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries attended the Luminary through hybrid model to benefit from five parallel scientific and social sessions to advance healthcare capacity and awareness in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Celebrating 7th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and marking 12-year journey of their development programs, during 2024 Luminary.

Link to Live Stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2024: https://apo-opa.co/40tsLex

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 11th Edition of their annual conference, “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary”, under the patronage of The President of Tanzania, and in partnership with the Government of Tanzania on 29th and 30th October, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The conference was officially inaugurated by H.E. Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, The President of the United Republic of Tanzania together with Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, along with First Ladies of 15 Countries, who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

While inaugurating the conference, The President of United Republic of Tanzania, H.E Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN emphasized “I am delighted to host this prestigious conference in Tanzania. It is a great honor to inaugurate the conference alongside the First Ladies of Africa and Asia. I am certain that this conference will help us to achieve our shared mission — to make a transformation in the health and well-being of our people. I deeply appreciate the programs of Merck Foundation that are building healthcare capacity, breaking infertility stigma, and supporting girl education.”

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary emphasized, “I am delighted to have Her Excellency, Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, inaugurate our annual conference. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to our partner, the Government of Tanzania, for their unwavering support in making it a success. Moreover, I am honored to welcome our esteemed Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers, the First Ladies of African and Asian Countries, also the Ambassadors of the “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”. Together, we shared experiences and engaged in meaningful discussions on the impact of our programs, aimed at transforming patient care and raising awareness on a wide range of critical social and health issues."

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees added, “I would like to thank H.E. Dr. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, The President of Tanzania, our partners, The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, along with African Ministers, Health Experts, Policy Makers, Government Officials, Academia and Media from over 70 countries for joining hands with us to realize the Merck Foundation’s vision that “Everyone can lead a Healthy and Happy life.”

The First Ladies of 15 Countries, who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers are:

H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Burundi

H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde

H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central African Republic

H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of The Congo

H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic

H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia

H.E. Mrs. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO, The First Lady of Kenya

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia

H.E. Mrs. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of the Republic of Malawi

H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives

H.E. Mrs. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

H.E Mrs. MARIAM MWINYI, The First Lady of Zanzibar

H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe

“I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 2080 scholarships to young doctors from 50 countries in 42 critical and underserved specialties such as Oncology and Cancer care, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Fertility Care, Embryology, Sexual&Reproductive Medicine, Internal Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Acute Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Clinical Psychiatry, Urology, Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Trauma&Orthopedic, Dermatology, Neonatal Care, Pain Management, Clinical Microbiology&Infectious Diseases, Advanced Surgical Practice, Neuroimaging for Research and more. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries”, added Senator Kelej.

During the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, two important occasions were marked; the 7th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and 12 years of Merck Foundation’s development programs that started in 2012.

On the first day of the conference, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2024 took place, featuring a high-level panel discussion with the participating First Ladies of Africa and Asia. Moreover, two high-level ministerial panel discussion were held with African Ministers and top healthcare experts from across the globe.

The Day 2 of the conference will have five key parallel medical and scientific sessions, covering topics such as oncology, diabetes and hypertension, fertility and reproductive care, and medical capacity building in other specialties like respiratory care, acute care, emergency pediatric and neonatal care, and more. Additionally, a community awareness session, Merck Foundation Health Media Training, will be conducted for African journalists. This session will emphasize the critical role of the media in influencing communities and driving cultural change, with regards to a wide range of social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage&FGM, Empowering Women, Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness.

Countries participating in the 11th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary include:

Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea – Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, Uganda, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

• 2080+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in 42 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

• 3500+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

• 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs,

• Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

• 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

• 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes&Hypertension and supporting girl education.

• Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

• 700+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually.

• 15 Social Media Channels with more than 6 Million Followers.

