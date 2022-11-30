High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 28th November 2022, H. E. Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council addressed the 22nd World Travel&Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He represented H. E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

