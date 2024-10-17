A consultative workshop was conducted in Bangui from September 17-20, 2024, by AU-IBAR and the Central African Republic (CAR) to ensure that their fisheries and aquaculture policies are in accordance with the African Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa (PFRS). The workshop was designed to evaluate the congruence of CAR's National Agricultural Investment Policy (NAIP) with fisheries and aquaculture strategies, as well as to evaluate the coherence of CAR's policies with the Poverty Reduction Strategy Papers (PRSPs) and international instruments. The framework emphasises the development of actionable strategies to improve fisheries resources, the promotion of resource users, and the generation of prosperity through increased awareness. Additionally, cross-cutting issues, including climate change resilience, private sector investments, and gender and youth involvement, were addressed.

Workshop Structure and Outcomes

A collaborative and participatory approach was facilitated by the workshop, which comprised three working groups that were established to address specific focal areas: sustainable aquaculture management, small-scale fisheries development, and conservation and sustainable use of resources. Each group was assigned the responsibility of addressing cross-cutting issues, regional cooperation, and responsible marketing and trade of fish.

The current level of coherence between the CPSS and CAR's fisheries policy was indicated by a preliminary alignment assessment conducted by the national consultant, which yielded a score of 46.33%. Incorporating the feedback and recommendations from the working groups, the plenary session adopted the consultation report on the alignment of national policies with the CPSS following the discussions.

Recommendations for Policy Alignment

The workshop produced a number of recommendations that are intended to improve governance and enhance policy alignment in the fisheries sector of the Central African Republic. The following were the primary proposals:

1. The establishment of a technical committee and a coordinating steering committee at the ministerial level to assess the efficacy of current policies and instruments.

2. Establishing a position for a fisheries economic adviser to guarantee that fisheries governance and associated instruments are given the necessary visibility and attention.

3. Enhancing the integration of climate change considerations into fisheries and aquaculture policies, with a particular emphasis on adaptation strategies and vulnerability assessments.

4. Strengthening decentralised fisheries management and promoting sustainable aquaculture practices to increase community engagement.



Addressing Climate Change Challenges

The National Agricultural Investment Plan was presented by Mr. Nouaili on the fourth day of the meeting, underscoring the significance of climate change adaptation in fisheries and aquaculture policies. The challenges posed by climate change, such as ocean acidification and stock migration as a result of changing ocean conditions, were emphasised by him. For the purpose of fostering climate-resilient practices, it was suggested that a sustained budget allocation for agriculture and integrated ecosystem management be implemented.

Conclusion and Future Directions

The workshop concluded with a pledge to complete strategic documents and action plans that prioritise the governance of fisheries and aquaculture in the Central African Republic. The necessity of ongoing engagement among stakeholders to resolve challenges and implement effective policies was underscored by participants, who expressed enthusiasm for enhancing regional cooperation.

The Central African Republic's sustainable development and the mitigation of the effects of climate change will be contingent upon the adherence to the principles enumerated in the CPSS and the collaboration with AU-IBAR as it advances with its fisheries and aquaculture sector reforms. Ultimately, the socio-economic development of the nation will be facilitated by the government's proactive approach to these challenges, which will establish a robust and resilient fisheries and aquaculture sector. This initiative was executed as part of the Fisheries Governance Project, which is funded by the European Union.